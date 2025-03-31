First Army Division East Hosts ‘Beast in the East’ Best OC/T Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Marlana Cureton | Staff Sgt. Ethan Charles, assigned to 177th Infantry Brigade, climbs a rope ladder on...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Marlana Cureton | Staff Sgt. Ethan Charles, assigned to 177th Infantry Brigade, climbs a rope ladder on the obstacle course during the First Army Division East Best Observer, Controller/ Trainer Competition on Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 25-27, 2025. The “Beast in the East” competition not only recognizes the most skilled OC/Ts in Division East but also strengthens the overall effectiveness of First Army’s training mission. By testing both soldiering skills and the ability to develop others through professional coaching and feedback, this competition ensures that OC/Ts continue to play a vital role in strengthening the war fighting force. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – 11 two-man teams from across First Army Division East competed in the “Beast in the East” Best Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) Competition to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and leadership skills, March 24-27, 2025.



The competition challenged participants with a variety of tasks, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations, a rigorous Expert Physical Fitness Test (EPFT) and obstacle course, concealment and communication drills, land navigation, and multiple weapons assessments including the new Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2.0.



"The added physical tasks that were part of the lanes this year increased the stressors that we encountered to complete the main tasks of the lane," said Staff Sgt. Ethan Charles, assigned to 177th Infantry Brigade.



In addition to their soldiering tasks, competitors were evaluated on their ability to conduct an After-Action Review (AAR) lane—an essential aspect of an OC/T’s role. The AAR process allows OC/Ts to assess training effectiveness, provide constructive feedback, and enhance unit readiness.



"Doing all these tasks together and gaining trust in your battle buddy helps you to perform at a high level with little to no sleep," Cpt. Ryan Helper, assigned to 188th Infantry Brigade, said. "Our camaraderie is what pushes us beyond our limits."



These competition tasks and elements set it apart from other Army events by emphasizing the holistic skill set OC/Ts carry that are required to train and mentor the force.



"The primary trainers of our Army are our OC/T's," said Command Sgt. Maj. Evan Lewandowski, Senior Enlisted Advisor, First Army Division East. "This competition brings to light all the hard work we do to train our partners year-round and sets in motion the upcoming Pershing Cup Best OC/T competition where the best OC/T's will be recognized at the Headquarters Department of the Army level, in the same light that the Army recognizes the best Rangers, Sappers and Drill Sergeants alike."



Competitors represent a wide range of military occupational specialties (MOSs) many of whom hold advanced qualifications such as Ranger, Sapper, and Combat Medic certifications. Their expertise played a crucial role in overcoming the physically and mentally demanding challenges of the competition.



"Ranger school definitely prepared me for this competition," said Sgt. 1st. Class Khali Pegues, assigned to 4th Cavalry Multifunctional Training Brigade. "The course really instilled in me the intestinal fortitude to give it everything I had, and it's always a great feeling seeing the guys next to you pushing through just like you."



At the conclusion of the competition, the teams were challenged to perform to the best of their ability, and the first-place win was awarded to Capt. Meyer Ungerman and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hernandez, assigned to 174th Infantry Brigade.



"In this competition we recognized that doing hard things as a team helps to build a stronger unit," said Cpt. Meyer Underman. " Having the opportunity to go through this challenging course and do these tough events builds the grit that makes us successful."



Division East’s top competitors will attend the Army-wide Pershing Cup at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in September 2025. They will be facing elite teams from Division West and beyond to find out who will be the Best OC/T in the Army.



"It is the fundamental responsibility of every leader, at every echelon to set the conditions and try to create the atmosphere that makes your subordinates better," said Maj. Gen. Michael Simmering, commander of First Army Division East. "I think that's what this week really accomplished with these high-speed teams that showed up and wanted to prove they were the best."



The “Beast of the East” competition not only recognizes the most skilled OC/Ts in Division East but also strengthens the overall effectiveness of First Army’s training mission. By testing both soldiering skills and the ability to develop others through professional coaching and feedback, this competition ensures that OC/Ts continue to play a vital role in strengthening the war fighting force.