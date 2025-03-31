AAAA 19th Luther G. Jones Army Aviation Depot Forum held in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Army Aviation Association of America convened the 19th Luther G. Jones Army Aviation Depot Forum at the American Bank Center February 11-12, 2025.



The two-day event centered on Army Aviation Maintenance and sustainment, including insights into government capabilities, the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD), and the benefits for global industry clients and partnerships. The subject for this year was CCAD-Enabling Aviation

in Contact.



The forum is dedicated in honor of Col. Luther Griffin Jones Jr., a former commander of CCAD and mayor of Corpus Christi, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1939 to 1945 and the Vietnam War from 1958 to 1973.



This event served as a platform to connect with Warfighters, enterprise, and industry, facilitating the exchange of feedback and an understanding of the requirements of Combat Aviation Brigades to achieve victory in the surge. Furthermore, it was an opportunity for the depot to share innovations in the organic industrial base related to the manufacturing, maintenance, and resetting of Army equipment. To include the modernization of facilities, processes, and sustaining of a skilled workforce.



Retired Maj. Gen. Walt Davis, AAAA Executive Director, emceed the event. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Dennis Ohiku, CCAD Chaplain, provided the invocation.



In his introductory remarks, CCAD Commander Col. Kevin J. Consedine introduced the newly updated “I Am CCAD” command video, which showcased CCAD's modernization initiatives in enhanced diagnostics, 3D printing, robotic advancements, and the exploration of novel calibration methods. “We are embracing transformation to meet the challenges of a complex world, and our evolution is taking flight,” said Consedine. He also, affirmed the organizations' continuing commitment to readiness in supporting the warfighter, while highlighting the depots' specific connection to the Army's plan. "While the character of war is changing, the nature of CCAD will continue to support warfighters by building combat-ready innovations.”



Consedine emphasized the importance of symbiotic linkages between the organic industrial base and the commercial sector, as well as the necessity for collaboration to achieve sustainability. CCAD will seek appropriate support partnership agreements and public-private partnerships.



The Hon. Michael Cloud, U.S. Representative for the Texas 27th Congressional District, conveyed video greetings highlighting the significance of the military in South Texas and their endeavors to get support from the highest echelons of government. Cloud stated, “I want to take a moment to recognize the incredible artisans at CCAD. Each of you play an essential role in keeping our military strong and our nation is safer because of your work for over 60 years, CCAD has answered the nation's call, ensuring that when our soldiers need aircraft, they're ready for the fight,”



Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and the Army’s Air Worthiness Authority, delivered the keynote presentation. She spoke about supply management, process transformation, data analytics, advanced techniques, and robotics, “We seek methods to utilize data effectively for sound decision-making. We are employing a machine learning model to analyze the documentation on aircraft to determine the frequency of the reset process or an overhaul.” A machine learning model is a computer program that has been trained on a data set to identify patterns and make predictions about new data by learning from the patterns found in the training data. Robinson also recognized the artisans for their contributions.



Michael Abrego was the 2025 recipient of the AAAA Donald F. Luce Depot Maintenance Artisan of the Year award. Abrego was instrumental in reducing the process cycle time to less than five days resulting in an increase of 150 stabilators, a process documented while attaining his yellow belt certificate. In addition, he is authoring a tech sheet for the center stabilators, will be used as a training guide and a more in-depth manual for other mechanics.



His advice to those who are just starting out in a career is “Be authentic and don't change who you are for anyone. Maintain a high standard, never compromise or forget your purpose.”



He emphasized the importance of networking as a key factor when looking into any career field. “Don't tell yourself you cannot accomplish a task or goal. Apply yourself to the fullest and never be afraid to stand out and out work everyone!”



Tom Ray, deputy director of Supply Chain Management, delivered an Army Materiel Command update. He spoke about the organic industrial base modernization which currently has high visibility and continuous transformation. “CCAD is the benefactor of several great projects looking at the future for being able to sustain and maintain America's Army Aviation,” said Ray. “We must transform the way we think, the way we do just about everything, to become agile enough to react, be more proactive, so we can react faster.



There were several panel discussions in which the recurring themes were supply management and data repositories. The Industry Support panel topic centered around asserting that collaborative investment is essential for future preparedness. Specifically, identifying alternative materials due to a scarcity of raw materials.



The Combat Capability Development Command, Aviation spoke of continuous transformation in air worthiness and commended the 40-year their relationship with CCAD.



During the Supply Chain Management panel, the collected consensus was to maintain clean data and uphold data integrity and the responsible application of artificial intelligence. to enhance risk mitigation and prioritize sustainability.



Another panel discussion addressed Army policy, Army regulation, and the Five Pillars of Readiness—personnel, equipment, training, sustainment, and leadership—pertaining to transformation overhaul.



The concluding panel discussion centered on the need for additional parts to sustain the enduring fleet, alongside the aspiration for open-source software to combine data from sources such as the logistics modernization program.

