    West Coast Marines and Sailors Expand Barracks Renovations

    Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Courtesy Story

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Barracks renovation projects are continuing at Camp Pendleton and expanding to other west coast installations as part of a surge maintenance effort from March 24 to April 11.

    Capitalizing on the success of the initial Operation Clean Sweep in October 2024, that led to the completion of more than 4,500 self-help projects and more than 2,000 work orders, Marines and Sailors are once again taking deliberate actions to continue improving Camp Pendleton barracks and expand efforts to Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms and Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, and Marine Corps Air Stations Miramar, California and Yuma, Arizona.

    This effort, dubbed “Operation Clean Sweep II,” remains focused on self-help and subject matter expert-led projects, to include drywall repair, washer and dryer repair, window screen replacement, and the installation of air conditioning units procured during the first iteration. Marines and Sailors will be supported by volunteers, contracted labor, and U.S. Navy Seabees to apply a concerted effort to reduce the backlog of maintenance requests and increase living standards and operational readiness across installations.

    To prepare, barracks residents completed training sessions on the I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton joint Barracks Policy and barracks managers were trained on procedures to better support residents when they encounter problems. Ultimately, the goal of the year-round training sessions is to empower residents and the managers of their assigned barracks to take an active role in the upkeep and enhancement of their environment.

    The Operation Clean Sweep series is part of a larger Barracks 360 Reset joint initiative between I MEF and MCI-W created to take immediate actions to improve the readiness of our force and provide our Marines and Sailors the high standard of living that they deserve. It is in line with the Marine Corps’ commitment to the long-term modernization of unaccompanied housing through the implementation of Barracks 2030, which will ensure the barracks are viable for generations of Marines to come.

    Media interested in more information should contact the I MEF Communication Strategy and Operations office at imef_commstrat@usmc.mil or 760-763-7047.

    For more information, photos, videos and stories about Operation Clean Sweep II and the Barracks 360 Reset initiative, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Barracks360Reset

