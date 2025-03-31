NUWC Division, Keyport NADP employee graduates program, supports Navy readiness through obsolescence management

Courtesy Photo | Craig Swinhart, logistics management specialist for NUWC Division, Keyport, is among...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Craig Swinhart, logistics management specialist for NUWC Division, Keyport, is among the most recent graduates of the Naval Acquisition Development Program. The NADP equips next generation logisticians for successful careers in government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Craig Swinhart/Released) see less | View Image Page

Craig Swinhart, one of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s latest graduates of the Naval Acquisition Development Program, is making his mark in the world of naval logistics.



"Craig came to us as a basic data manager, but we quickly recognized his potential for leadership," said Brandon Ohm, a project lead in the Fleet Readiness Department's Obsolescence Management Joint and Surface Parm Branch, where Swinhart works. “He was able to transition seamlessly into a system lead role, interacting directly with customers and taking on complex tasks with little to no oversight.”



Swinhart, an Ellensburg, Washington native, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, with a specialization in finance, from Central Washington University. He enlisted in the Washington Army National Guard during his sophomore year and, after completing his degree in 2017, deployed as a heavy vehicle operator for Operation Spartan Shield.



He joined Keyport in 2020 as a contractor, working as an engineering technologist in his current branch. He first learned of the NADP during a team meeting and, encouraged by Logistics Management Specialist James Buzzard—a fellow Army veteran and recent NADP graduate—decided to apply.



“When he got the option to go government through the NADP, I immediately was like, ‘You’ve got to do it, man; it's an amazing program,’” said Buzzard. “I told him everything I knew about it and pushed for [him to do it]—like this shouldn't even be a question.”



According to Swinhart, he was able to "jump right in" when he began the program in February 2022, thanks to his familiarity with the work.



The NADP equips next generation logisticians for successful careers in government service. To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree, achieve a minimum 2.95 grade point average upon graduation and fulfill the qualification requirements set forth by the Office of Personnel Management.



The program encompasses a variety of careers beyond logistics, from business and information technology to engineering and contracting. It has two tracks: a three-year option for those with an undergraduate degree, and a two-year path for those with a master’s degree.



Swinhart completed two rotations within the Orca extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle program. During his first rotation, with the Large and Extra-Large Unmanned Vehicles Branch, he learned about the UUV's technical aspects. During his second rotation, with the Unmanned Systems Integrated Product Support Branch—the In-Service Engineering Agent for the Orca program—he gained experience in provisioning and learned about the responsibilities of an ISEA.



Beyond advancing to a system lead role early in the program, Swinhart’s accomplishments included improving technical and operator manuals for the Orca XLUUV, calculating a spares footprint for the Orca, and collecting and verifying the accuracy of technical documents during the provisioning process.



Swinhart also successfully juggled the demands of the NADP with parenthood and his ongoing service in the Army National Guard.



Current NADP Entry-Level Employee Alisa Sandlin, who worked with Swinhart during her rotation in his branch, was impressed by his expertise and proactiveness.



"He was pretty much my mentor and also my training guide when I first got to [the branch],” said Sandlin. “He was reaching out to me and making sure I was set up for my rotation even before I started. He provided a training timeline of what I needed to accomplish to make sure I had a successful internal rotation. I could tell he was confident and sure of what he was teaching me.”



Since completing the NADP in February, Swinhart has worked as a logistics management specialist in his home branch.



Coworkers praised his professionalism, communication skills, and ability to quickly adapt and take initiative.



“Craig has a solid understanding of logistics, supply chain management and obsolescence risk management, and he’s able to explain these topics in a way that’s easy for customers who may not be familiar with them to understand,” said Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages Project Lead Carlo Galbiati, a current project lead of Swinhart's.



Ohm added, “He's a self-starter, highly motivated to get things done, and always looking to improve processes and deliverables.”



Swinhart encourages those considering the NADP to “definitely go for it,” stating that it offers a valuable learning experience with great flexibility.



"It’s a great learning opportunity with so much flexibility in where you end up, how you spend your time, and what you can work on while learning,” he said. “It’s truly an opportunity you don’t want to pass up."



For those already in the program, Swinhart suggests finding a mentor or connecting with a recent NADP graduate: “It’s definitely valuable to have people who have completed the program and understand its requirements,” he said.



For more information about the NADP, visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/rda/workforce/Pages/NADP/Applicants/ApplicantInformation.aspx.





