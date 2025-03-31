IWTC Virginia Beach bolsters Navy, Marine Corps intel capabilities

Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Master Sgt. Scott Wood delivers remarks to students and families as guest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Master Sgt. Scott Wood delivers remarks to students and families as guest speaker during the Marine Air Ground Task Force Counterintelligence/Human Intelligence Course graduation ceremony Feb. 11 at Naval Station Oceana’s Dam Neck Annex in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Israel) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Jacob McLain

Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach recently achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the graduation of 17 students from the Marine Air Ground Task Force Counterintelligence/Human Intelligence Course (MAGTF CI/HUMINT).



This marks the completion of a trailblazing surge convene designed to address the Navy and Marine Corps’ rapidly escalating demand for highly skilled CI and HUMINT professionals.



“This convene isn’t just a graduation; it’s the product of a concerted effort to meet critical needs in an ever-evolving operational landscape,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Reinke, department head for MAGTF CI/HUMINT. “The successful execution of this surge reflects our commitment to ensuring the Navy and Marine Corps are equipped with the intelligence specialists necessary to safeguard national security in a complex environment.”



Traditionally, the MAGTF CI/HUMINT course runs three times annually, graduating 135 students, with only 30 coming from the Navy. However, the surge convene increased this number by 25%, reflecting a proactive response to the urgent demand for specialized personnel.



Officials said this was no small feat—IWTC Virginia Beach orchestrated a complex, resource-intensive operation requiring substantial investments in personnel, funding and logistics. The expanded course drew in over 25 fleet specialists trained in the Navy Tactical CI/HUMINT enlisted code (K13A NEC) to facilitate high-stakes practical evaluations. Further resource allocation ensured the availability of vehicles, operational phones and surveillance contracts to meet the surge convene’s heightened needs.



Reinke emphasized the scale of this endeavor.



“This surge convene wasn’t just about adding more students; it was a communitywide collaboration to address a strategic need,” he said, adding key participants included Office of the Chief of Naval Operation, Naval Information Forces, Center for Information Warfare Training, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and Naval Special Warfare.



“We pooled our resources and expertise to deliver a world-class training experience for our students. The agility and dedication of our instructors to adapt to new training sites, additional students and evolving requirements was truly remarkable.”



Groundbreaking milestone amid growing requirements



The Feb. 11 graduation of 17 students comes at a time when demand across the Navy and Marine Corps for trained CI/HUMINT professionals is on the rise.



Victor Minella, deputy undersecretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, is actively involved in working with Marine Corps Training and Education Command, Naval Intelligence Activity, Naval Information Forces and the CIWT domain to develop courses of action to expand annual training throughput to meet these requirements.



This expanded course will undoubtedly boost the development of these strategies and avenues, officials said.



The MAGTF CI/HUMINT course is known for its rigorous standards, requiring 135 training days. This intensive training certifies Navy intelligence specialists and officers as Department of Defense-recognized counterintelligence agents, interrogators and military source operators.



Leaders say the course’s joint training environment for Sailors and Marines is not only an unparalleled experience but also a testament to the trust and collaboration between services. With a quarter of candidates unable to complete the course, its difficulty is underscored, further highlighting the significance of each graduate’s achievement.



Marine Corps Master Sgt. Scott Wood, one of the graduation guest speakers, captured the accomplishment’s magnitude.



“Completing the MAGTF CI/HUMINT course is no easy feat. It is remarkable,” he said. “This course is one of the most challenging courses in the entire Department of Defense. It sets the foundation for graduates to operate as a team and as individuals in austere environments around the globe.”



Lt. Cmdr. Terrance Green, IWTC Virginia Beach’s executive officer, described the significance of the course’s evolution.



“The graduation comes at a critical moment in the course’s broader trajectory,” he said. “It not only represents a direct contribution to increasing the number of qualified specialists available to the Navy and Marine Corps, but also underscores the course’s readiness to meet evolving DOD needs during a pivotal moment in its evaluation process.”



Contributions to the fleet



Upon graduation, Navy personnel are assigned to pivotal roles across the fleet, Office of Naval Intelligence and special warfare commands. They go on to execute critical HUMINT operations, ensuring the protection of vital Navy missions and capabilities as certified CI agents.



These graduates are the backbone of operations that safeguard national security interests, according to Reinke.



“HUMINT and CI professionals provide and protect critical intelligence that ensures the safety of our operations and awareness of our adversaries’ plans and intentions,” he said.



Sailors interested in attending the MAGTF CI/HUMINT course begin with a detailed approval process through their chain of command and detailers, followed by coordination with OPNAV/Naval Intelligence Activity-X program managers.



Administrators said the rigorous screening process ensures that only the most qualified individuals are selected for this elite training opportunity.



IWTC Virginia Beach, part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, offers more than 70 specialized courses in fields such as information technology, cryptology and intelligence. The command is staffed by 300 military, civilian, and contractor personnel and trains over 7,000 students a year at locations across the U.S., including Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut.



CIWT’s extensive network, encompassing four schoolhouse commands and multiple training sites worldwide, provides world-class instruction to more than 26,000 students annually. It ensures the Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense are equipped with the highest caliber of intelligence professionals, ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global landscape.