    Answering the Call to Serve: Colorado Springs High School Seniors Enlisting in the U.S. Armed Services to be Recognized by Our Community Salutes

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by Lainy Prescott 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Mar. 31, 2025) – Our Community Salutes (OCS) of Colorado Springs will host an enlistee recognition ceremony on April 24, 2025, to honor the class of 2025 high school seniors and their families, for their commitment to serve the nation in the U.S. Armed Services.

    Distinguished speakers include:
    - Brigadier General Eric Little, Deputy Director, J-3, United States Space Command
    - Sergeant Major Chad Stackpole, Headquarters Commandant, United States Space Command
    - Councilman Randy Helms (USAF, Ret.), Colorado Springs City Council President, District 2
    - Ross Morrell (USAF, Ret.), President Rocky Mountain Chapter, Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA)

    The ceremony, held at the Great Wolf Lodge, will open for check-in at 6:00 PM, followed by the commencement of the ceremony promptly at 7:00 PM.
    For more information about the Colorado Springs ceremony please visit: https://community.ocsusa.org/colorado-springs/
    For more information about Our Community Salutes - USA, please visit: https://www.ourcommunitysalutes.org/

