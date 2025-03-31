Oklahoma National Guard CW5 retires after nearly 40 years

Photo By Leanna Maschino | Oklahoma Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Melvin J. Murphy addresses the...... read more read more Photo By Leanna Maschino | Oklahoma Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 5 Melvin J. Murphy addresses the crowd during his retirement ceremony held at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Mar. 20, 2025. Murphy, a full-time Soldier with the OKARNG, was recognized for his outstanding career spanning 39-years in the military as an expert logistician. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Anthony Ackah-Mensah) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family, friends and fellow Oklahoma National Guard members gathered at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma to celebrate a retirement ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 5 Melvin J. Murphy, Mar. 20, 2025.

Murphy was recognized for his outstanding service spanning a 39-year career in the military.

“I would like to tell the Oklahoma National Guard thank you for the opportunity and support throughout the years,” Murphy said. “All I needed was an opportunity and I will always thank the Oklahoma National Guard for that.”

Murphy began his career in 1986 as a private first class in active-duty service, assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas before being stationed in South Korea for 18 months.

After South Korea, Murphy served at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He then continued his service by joining the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1990.

He was later hired as a full-time supply clerk where he met Chief Warrant Officer 4 David C. Credell. Under Credell’s mentorship and guidance, Murphy attended Warrant Officer Candidate School in 1996 and commissioned as a warrant officer.

Murphy deployed to Afghanistan with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Upon returning, he served as the IBCT property book officer from 2005 to 2013 before being reassigned to the Oklahoma National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters as a logistics property accounting technician.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Murphy said. “Even with its ups and downs, overall it was great.”

During his time in service, Murphy earned a reputation of being an expert in logistics and equipment responsibility.

“Murphy is a knowledgeable individual with so many years of experience and understanding of property accountability,” said Maj. Jeremy Gonzalez, deputy logistics officer for the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

“He was a point of contact that transitioned through at least three different property accountability databases,” Gonzalez said. “He was the continuity and subject matter expert throughout those transitions.”

During Murphy’s decades of service, he earned awards such as Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medals, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medals, Overseas Service Medals, Global War on Terrorism Medal and various other federal and state awards and commendations.