FRCE receives SECDEF environmental kudos

Photo By Samantha Morse | Members of Fleet Readiness Center East's (FRCE) Compliance and Quality Department gather at Hancock Lodge and Event Center onboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to celebrate the many safety and environmental achievements the command received in 2024. FRCE recently received its third honorable mention from the Office of the Secretary of Defense for its accomplishments in support of the Department of Defense's environmental programs.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently received an honorable mention from the Office of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) 2024 Environmental Awards for its accomplishments in support of the Department of Defense’s environmental programs. This marks the command’s third SECDEF honorable mention.



The SECDEF Environmental Awards recognize installations, teams and individuals for their outstanding achievements in innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies that successfully support mission readiness.



In the past, FRCE has received five SECNAV Environmental Awards, the Secretary of Defense Environmental Award, eight Chief of Naval Operations Environmental Awards and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s P2 Award for pollution prevention, in addition to two Sustainability Awards from the state.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.