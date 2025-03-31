General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Holds Change of Responsibility

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital said farewell to one command sergeant major and welcomed another during a change of responsibility ceremony held March 25th at Lincoln Hall.



GLWACH commander, Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Thompson as the command’s new senior enlisted advisor by passing the colors to him, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major.



Diebal-Lee expressed thanks to Command Sgt. Maj. Victoria Ball-Reeves for her devotion as GLWACH’s Senior Enlisted Advisor. “Your leadership and efforts have not only elevated our hospital, but have touched the lives of those we serve,” said Diebal-Lee.



During her time at GLWACH, Ball-Reeves dedicated herself to bettering the readiness of the Soldiers and showing that leadership is not position, it is actions.



“Without the civilians we could not do this. I really appreciate all you have done for this organization. To the noncommissioned officers, this is tightest noncommissioned officer corps I’ve ever been a part of,” said Ball-Reeves.



Ball-Reeves expressed her confidence in Thompson’ s abilities and what he will bring to GLWACH’s team.



Thompson’s previous assignment was sergeant major previous assignment was at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. A native of Pensacola, Florida, he entered the U.S. Army as a combat medic.



“It’s truly an honor to stand before you today as General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s command sergeant major. Our mission here is not just about healthcare. It’s about readiness, resilience, and unwavering support to those who serve and have served,” said Thompson.



After the ceremony, Soldiers and civilians said farewell to Ball-Reeves and welcomed Thompson to the GLWACH family.

