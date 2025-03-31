CATM renovations enhance training efficiency, safety

Photo By Dylan Smith | The U.S. Air Force Academy’s 10th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Smith | The U.S. Air Force Academy’s 10th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) facility recently underwent extensive renovations, significantly improving operational efficiency, training capacity, and safety. These upgrades, completed ahead of schedule, have transformed how CATM conducts weapons training, supporting Academy personnel and regional military and law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s 10th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) facility recently underwent extensive renovations, significantly improving operational efficiency, training capacity, and safety.



These upgrades, completed ahead of schedule, have transformed how CATM conducts weapons training, supporting Academy personnel and regional military and law enforcement agencies.



Supporting the Academy and Beyond



The 10th SFS CATM section plays a vital role in weapons qualification and training, supporting over 200 units across six Front Range military installations, including Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain, Schriever Space Force Base, and Fort Carson. In addition to military personnel, the range also accommodates local law enforcement agencies, including Monument Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Colorado Springs field office, and most recently, the Denver FBI.



“We now have the capability to conduct training and qualification on four ranges as opposed to two,” said Tech. Sgt. Casey Grant, 10th SFS CATM section chief. “The capability to run multiple courses of fire on one range has expanded our capabilities.”



During the summer, CATM supports Basic Cadet Training (BCT), where over 1,100 cadets participate in firearms training and qualification, a critical component of their development as future U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force warfighting officers.



Increasing Throughput with Ballistic Walls and Additional Control Towers



Among the most impactful upgrades was the installation of ballistic dividing walls on both the 25-meter and 100-meter ranges, effectively doubling training capacity.



“With the new additions of the ballistic walls, we now have the ability to schedule multiple firing events on both the 100-meter and 25-meter ranges,” said Grant. “Based on instructor availability, we can schedule up to 38 personnel on the 25-meter range and 64 personnel on the 100-meter range for a total of 102 personnel at once, if both ranges are fully occupied.”



Prior to the renovations, scheduling was a significant challenge. Tech. Sgt. Brent Pico, who served as the CATM section chief during the renovations, explained that being limited to only one operational range and having over 200 units, all with different firing requirements, put additional constraints on the schedule. The introduction of additional range control towers has further increased training throughput and flexibility, allowing multiple weapons systems to be fired simultaneously.



Faster Training, Less Wait Time



The ability to run multiple training events has drastically reduced wait times for military units and outside agencies. According to Grant, feedback from range users has been overwhelmingly positive.



“Having the flexibility to fire multiple weapon systems on multiple ranges at once has been the greatest factor. Wait time for range usage has dropped drastically,” he said.



This increased efficiency enhances operational readiness by ensuring more personnel can complete their weapons training without long delays.



Improved Safety and Infrastructure



Safety has been a key focus of the renovations, including drainage system upgrades and surface danger zone grading to prevent hazards.



“The new drainage and grading were well thought out, designed to ensure shooter safety,” Grant explained. “All concrete aspects of the project have been sunk in the ground, alleviating any kind of ricochet hazards.”



While the new drainage system has performed well so far, Grant noted that its true effectiveness will be tested during the intense summer storms that frequently hit the area.



Enhancing Self-Sufficiency with Machine Gun Tubes



Another major improvement was the installation of three machine gun tubes on the 25-meter range, allowing CATM staff to conduct in-house testing and qualification for heavy weapons.



“The machine gun tubes are another capability we now have in order to qualify gunners for reoccurring qualifications,” Pico said. “They are also beneficial when maintenance or repairs are done to machine guns. We can now test them on our range, saving a lot of hassle in scheduling range time on Fort Carson.”



This upgrade eliminates the need to coordinate with Fort Carson, saving travel time, vehicle coordination, and compliance with external range protocols.



Advanced Storage and Inventory Management



Weapons storage and inventory management also saw major improvements with the vertical lift parts carousel and space-saver weapons racks.



“The new vertical lift provides an extra measure of security before an individual accesses weapons parts,” Pico said. “It also automatically inventories items, notifies you when you should restock, and requires a username and passcode to operate. It makes tracking weapons parts easy, and every weapon part can be traced back to an instructor.”



These upgrades ensure enhanced security and efficiency in managing the Academy’s arsenal, helping CATM remain mission-ready at all times.



A More Capable and Modernized CATM



These renovations mark a significant transformation for the 10th SFS CATM section, making it more modular, modernized, and capable of meeting U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force training requirements.



Through strategic investments and collaboration with the 10th Civil Engineer Squadron, 10th Contracting Squadron, and Colorado Springs Utilities, the Academy has dramatically improved its weapons qualification and readiness training infrastructure. These enhancements ensure that Airmen, Guardians and cadets receive the most efficient, safe, and effective firearms training possible, reinforcing the Academy’s commitment to preparing warfighters for the challenges ahead.