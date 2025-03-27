ATAMMC: Saving Lives Through Training, Teamwork, and Preparedness

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 31, 2025) -- When tragedy strikes, the response of a well-coordinated and highly trained medical team can make all the difference. At the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC), their commitment to excellence in medical care is reinforced by the seamless collaboration of active-duty and civilian medical personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. As one of the first joint-service medical facilities in the U.S. military, they share resources, knowledge, and training to ensure that when it matters most, they are ready to respond.



A recent life-saving incident serves as a testimony to the power of teamwork and preparedness at ATAMMC. On March 13, 2025, U.S. Marine Corps Major Casey Durst experienced a severe allergic reaction while undergoing an MRI to assess symptoms related to traumatic brain injury (TBI). Within moments of receiving gadolinium contrast—a procedure typically safe for most patients—Major Durst's situation escalated into an anaphylactic reaction. Thanks to the swift action of their dedicated medical staff, Major Durst received immediate care that ultimately saved his life.



As the rapid response team was activated, a team of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals swiftly arrived to assess Major Durst's condition. In a situation where every second counted, they administered lifesaving medication, including EpiPens and steroids, while preparing for potential intubation and CPR. Reflecting on this harrowing experience, Major Durst expressed profound gratitude for the coordinated efforts of the medical staff: “Those EpiPens changed the course of my whole life… I am forever grateful to the medical team that acted so quickly and decisively.”



The incident highlights not only the unmatched skill of their medical professionals but also the rigorous training they undergo to handle emergencies. With a 24-hour emergency department and a Level III trauma center, ATAMMC remains capable of providing comprehensive medical care while also ensuring efficient transfers to civilian facilities for patients requiring higher-level interventions.



Major Durst's story is just one example of the remarkable outcomes that can occur when processes and procedures come together, fueled by teamwork and preparedness. During his recovery, he received care from multiple departments including radiology, emergency medicine, and intensive care, showcasing the collaborative spirit that defines ATAMMC. “This whole experience brought people closer to God,” said Major Durst. “The dedication and compassion I witnessed from the staff were nothing short of miraculous.”



As they fulfill their mission to provide all levels of inpatient and outpatient medical care to service members and their families, they remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence and readiness—essential elements of federal emergency planning in the National Capitol Region.



For Major Durst, his experience reinforced an important lesson: "I know that if this had happened elsewhere, I wouldn’t have received the emergency services I so critically needed. My faith in military medicine and the care provided at ATAMMC has never been stronger."



As the medical center commemorates this remarkable rescue, they continue to pledge to the community the highest standards of medical care, empowered by the strength of the united military health system.

