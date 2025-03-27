Moody AFB, Lowndes County strengthen active-shooter response capabilities

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Security Forces Squadron and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) recently conducted a joint active-shooter training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2025.

Unlike tabletop discussions, this hands-on drill provided a real-world experience, allowing teams to apply their classroom training in a high-pressure environment.



The scenario simulated a shooting at the Airman’s Attic, with multiple simulated casualties, two armed suspects, and a hostage. Tech. Sgt. Isaac Saul, 23rd Wing Inspector General wing inspection program manager, led the exercise calling it an overall success.



“We found some good things and identified areas we can improve,” TSgt. Saul said. “If everything was perfect, there would be no point in training. This was a great opportunity to work through challenges and strengthen our coordination.”



The exercise afforded security forces Airmen a chance to work alongside local law enforcement without prior coordination, reinforcing their ability to adapt under pressure.



“They didn’t know they’d be working with an outside agency until the moment it happened.” Saul explained. “It was on the spot, and they had to figure it out.”



A team’s ability to adapt can determine the outcome of emergency response situation’s – a difference between life or death. Having Moody AFB and local law enforcement work under pressure in a high-stakes environment identifies areas of improvement for both communities.



Lt. Joseph Dukes, LCSO training coordinator, highlighted the value of such exercises, noting that while both agencies have similar roles, their terminology differs.



“The biggest benefit of training like this is identifying communication gaps before a real incident occurs,” Dukes said. “We’d much rather work through these challenges now than in a real-life situation.”



The active-shooter exercise was a testament to the dedication of safety and security between Lowndes County and Moody AFB. This partnership continues to strengthen with each coordinated and deliberate effort to enhance capabilities of both communities.

