Army medical maintainers highlight career field at Tobyhanna event

Courtesy Photo | From left, Mike Tagliaferri, George Takacs and Ann Thomas are pictured at the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Mike Tagliaferri, George Takacs and Ann Thomas are pictured at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s booth during the “Explore to Know More” event at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania. The team at USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tobyhanna showcased the medical maintenance career field during the two-day event. see less | View Image Page

TOBYHANNA, Pa. -- Students listened intently as George Takacs demonstrated how to operate a patient monitor and analyze the waveforms of a cardiac patient’s heartbeat.



“I explained that the defibrillator would tell [a health care provider] what to do next,” Takacs said, “and then all of a sudden, this thing is alarming with a red caution symbol,” directing the user to shock the patient.



“And their eyes just lit up,” he said. “I think it really intrigued them.”



Takacs and fellow medical maintainers from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, or MMOD-PA, showcased the career field to dozens of local students during a two-day “Explore and Know More” event at Tobyhanna Army Depot.



The first-ever event March 19-20 attracted about 90 students from nearby high schools, colleges and trade schools, eager to learn about the vast array of technical and academic disciplines at Tobyhanna, as well as get to know the installation’s mission and exciting careers they could pursue in the future.



Visitors received an overview of depot operations, a presentation on internship opportunities and pathways to employment, along with a tour highlighting the history and modernization efforts of Tobyhanna facilities.



USAMMA personnel set up an interactive display focusing on the medical maintenance career path, featuring a defibrillator, infusion pump, ventilator and associated test, measurement and diagnostic equipment, also known at TMDE.



The students had the opportunity to touch and operate the equipment, while learning about USAMMA’s support mission and the potential career opportunities in medical maintenance.



Takacs, MMOD-PA’s chief of operations, said it was a rewarding experience for the USAMMA team, noting that several students had “no clue” about the Army’s medical maintenance mission and associated careers.



“This event really helps expose our career field to the younger generation,” he said, noting that the MMODs not only repair medical equipment but also ensure they’re correctly calibrated for patient use.



“I asked them to imagine if that device was used on their family member, would they want it to be safe? That’s what we do,” Takacs added. “If it doesn’t meet specifications, we would not bless it with that sticker. That’s our name. That’s our reputation.”



MMOD-PA is one of three stateside medical maintenance facilities under USAMMA, a direct reporting unit of Army Medical Logistics Command. AMLC serves as the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



Takacs credited his technicians, Ann Thomas and Michael Tagliaferri, for supporting the event and representing USAMMA well in their interactions with the students.



Thomas is former military, serving as a 68A biomedical equipment specialist, while Tagliaferri and Takacs are both graduates of a nearby tech school that offers associate degrees and academic certificate programs in technology, health services and business fields.



“They really shined,” Takacs said of the team. “It was nice that Ann could share her military background, and Mike and I were able to talk about the opportunities through different degree programs. It was just a great opportunity to showcase our career field.”



MMOD-PA Director William Wall echoed Takacs, saying he was “incredibly proud” of the team for their efforts in showcasing the career field during the event.



“Their dedication to engaging with students and creating an interactive, educational experience truly demonstrated their professionalism, commitment to excellence and passion for giving back to the community by inspiring the next generation,” Wall said. “Their work provided students with a unique opportunity to learn about the Army’s vital medical maintenance mission and explore exciting career possibilities within the organization.”