NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Paving Maintenance, Repair onboard NSA Mechanicsburg and NSA Philadelphia

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded ARK Construction Management LLC, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, a $15,474,908 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for paving maintenance and repair onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.



This contract provides for excavation, removal and/or replacement of deteriorated paved surfaces.



Work will be performed at NSA Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia, which is anticipated to be completed by March 2030.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 regional sustainment funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with five offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-D-2531).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



