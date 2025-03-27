Training for Success: Building a Stronger Warehouse Team

Story by Mr. Leslie Lee via NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs



Ventura County, CA - Training isn't just about learning—it's about growing, improving, and setting higher standards. That's what's happening at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) Site Ventura County, where the warehouse teams at Point Mugu and Port Hueneme are taking their logistics skills to the next level with bi-weekly training sessions.



These hands-on training events, led by Ms. Marilyn Arellano, Warehouse Lead, allow team members to refine their skills, engage in process improvements, and work together to strengthen warehouse operations. Every session is an opportunity to assess current workflows, address inefficiencies, and ensure smooth, efficient operations.



"Great teams don't just happen overnight—great teams are built through dedication, teamwork, and continuous learning," said Lt. Cmdr. Noah Copeland, NAVSUP FLCSD Ventura Site Director.



Another key focus is leadership development. Whether a junior team member is learning the ropes or a seasoned expert is mentoring others, these training events create an environment where knowledge is shared, and success is collective.



A significant takeaway from these sessions? Challenges are not setbacks—they're learning opportunities. By "embracing the red," the team is encouraged to evaluate performance gaps, find solutions, and turn weaknesses into strengths. This approach improves daily operations and builds confidence and accountability among team members.

But training isn't just about fixing problems—it's about setting up the team for long-term success. These sessions also reinforce leadership skills, teamwork, and accountability, ensuring every team member has the knowledge and confidence to contribute to mission success.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego's Ventura County warehouse teams set the stage for others to emulate by prioritizing learning and improvement. With each training, they're not just improving processes—they're strengthening their expertise, improving efficiency, and demonstrating a commitment to excellence in Navy logistics. Better training leads to better operations—and this team is proving that every step of the way!

