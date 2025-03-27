U.S. Army Sergeant selected for Army-Baylor Master’s Program in Nutrition

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Valerio, a nutrition care specialist assigned to Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Valerio, a nutrition care specialist assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe headquarters applied for, and was recently selected, into the U.S. Army-Baylor University Master’s Program in Nutrition. The mission of the program is developing future Army Registered Dietitian Nutritionists who execute the nutrition mission, enable readiness, and strengthen America’s Army. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Valerio, a nutrition care specialist assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe headquarters applied for, and was recently selected, into the U.S. Army-Baylor University Master’s Program in Nutrition. The mission of the program is developing future Army Registered Dietitian Nutritionists who execute the nutrition mission, enable readiness, and strengthen America’s Army.



Valerio, a native of New York, enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 2019. His first assignment was Fort Bragg, N.C. where he served in the artillery as a fire control specialist. Like many young men and women who join the military, Valerio enlisted in the U.S. Army for better opportunities and to further his career, among others.



“I mainly joined the Army to leave behind a legacy for my family,” said Valerio. “The Army provided me an opportunity serve our nation and be part of a cause that is greater than myself.”



During his initial tour at Fort Bragg, Valerio earned his undergraduate degree from Southern New Hampshire University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in general studies.



After serving his initial tour at Fort Bragg in artillery, and with a long-range career goal in mind, Valerio changed his military occupational specialty to nutrition care specialist.



“Applying to the Baylor program ties into my personal goals of eventually opening my own wellness center,” added Valerio. “Working at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as a nutrition care specialist for the past couple of years exposed me to the world of nutrition and health. It was there that I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”



Valerio indicated that some of his most memorable moments, or lessons learned, in the Army were while serving in the airborne unit at Fort Bragg.



“Some of my most memorable moments, or lessons learned, in the Army were while serving in my airborne unit and having to dig a 6-foot-deep foxhole while training at the Joint Readiness Training Center,” Valerio added. “That’s where I learned the important lesson of building camaraderie and teamwork among my peers at the small unit level. It takes a team to be successful and you must rely on and trust your fellow Soldiers.”



When it comes to long range personal goals and future endeavors, Valerio sets a high mark for himself.



“I intend to achieve the rank of Colonel and build my future and help shape the Army’s future in the realm of nutrition sciences.” said Valerio.



After selection into the U.S. Army-Baylor University Master’s Program in Nutrition, candidates are commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and attend the Army’s Medical Direct Commission Course (DCC) at Fort Sill, Ok and the Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) at Fort Sam Houston, Tx. where they are introduced to leadership skills, small unit tactics and branch specific capabilities for entry-level officers.