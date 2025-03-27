Uniform donation event fortifies US-Kenyan bond

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Affairs operators engage with students at the Mokowe Arid Zone Mixed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Civil Affairs operators engage with students at the Mokowe Arid Zone Mixed Day School and Primary School in Kenya, on Jan. 13, 2025. The operators teamed up with Airmen assigned to Task Force Associator, under the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya, to conduct a community outreach event that resulted in more than 100 uniforms being donated to children at MAZPS who face financial barriers to education. The event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships and strengthening communities. By addressing local needs directly, U.S. personnel lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and respect. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. military personnel and local Kenyan leaders came together to make a lasting difference in the lives of students at the Mokowe Arid Zone Mixed Day School and Primary School (MAZPS). Members of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS) and the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team (CAT) Kenya facilitated the donation of more than 100 school uniforms, worth more than three thousand dollars, to children facing financial barriers to education.



MAZPS is an integrated public educational institute located in Mokowe, Kenya, and operates under the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) within the Ministry of Education. The school serves 90 students. While some of these students live within walking distance of the school, the majority travel from distant locations, with some being flown in by the Kenyan Defense Force (KDF) or traveling from as far as the Somali border.



What began as a simple idea from one motivated Air Force NCO quickly turned into a transformative mission that demonstrated the strength of unity, collaboration, and commitment to making a positive impact.



“I wanted to give back,” said Staff Sgt. Bethany Owens, current president of the Joint Enlisted Council at Camp Simba and security forces member assigned to the 475th EABS. “I brought up the idea with the Kenyan Civil Affairs team, and they took the lead in reaching out to the local community”.



“Our mission here was to do more than just deliver uniforms; it was about making a long-term, positive impact by building trust with the community,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Ghegan, Team Sergeant for CAT Kenya, assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF).



Rather than focusing on short-term solutions and donations, Ghegan recognized that investing in education would better enable long-term stability and growth.



Ghegan and other members of CAT Kenya, spearheaded event coordination and execution, and Task Force Associator provided critical security support. The team’s meticulous planning ensured transportation, security, and local partnerships were in place, underscoring the importance of clear objectives and high standards.



This event demonstrated U.S. commitment to building partnerships, offering support, and strengthening communities. By addressing local needs directly and efficiently, U.S. personnel help lay the groundwork for continued cooperation and mutual respect.



“Through initiatives like this, we’re addressing some of the root causes of instability,” said U.S. Army Capt. Justin DiCarlo, Civil Affairs Officer assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). “Education is one of the most effective ways to empower communities and combat extremism. When you give children the opportunity to succeed, you’re helping shape a better future for everyone in the region.”



Providing uniforms to the students was not just a matter of fulfilling a need; it was a way to make an impact on the students’ confidence as well. In a region where many face financial barriers to education, receiving a school uniform represents an opportunity to stand equal among their peers, a gift that goes beyond clothing.



Charles Joseph, the headmaster of MAZPS, expressed the school’s deep gratitude for the donation. Joseph explained that many students at the school come from challenging backgrounds. He emphasized that providing the uniforms gave these students a tangible sense of equality and reinforced the idea that their education matters. He added that it was not just about what the students wore, but about showing them they are valued and deserving of the opportunity to succeed.



“This mission will help with establishing relationships that will last and continue to foster a positive environment for future projects,” said Capt. DiCarlo. “We’re building trust, and that will lead to more opportunities for the U.S. military to support this community in the long term.”



The donation ceremony was a meaningful moment for both the students and the teachers, as it provided an opportunity to witness the collective support from the broader community. By contributing to education, the effort reflected a shared commitment to strengthening local communities, promoting stability, and investing in the potential of future generations.



“Supporting education and investing in the future of children is an investment in the future of Kenya,” said Maj. Wachira Wambugu, CAT Kenya team leader. “We are here to promote stability and lasting peace in the region.”