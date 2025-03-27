386th ECS keeps Airmen, mission connected

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron's infrastructure section is responsible for maintaining, securing, and upgrading network capabilities to support the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and other end users across the base.



The team supports communication for warfighters, contributing to operational success across multiple missions. From safeguarding classified networks to managing quality-of-life connectivity, their efforts have a direct impact on assigned units and personnel.



As they carry out their duties, the section maintains uninterrupted network connectivity for mission-critical systems, including the wing operations center, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and other assigned aircraft. Their efforts ensure a stable and secure flow of information, directly supporting operational success.



Staff Sgt. Beau Cantrell, 386th ECS network management noncommissioned officer in charge, leads the team responsible for managing and maintaining the non-classified internet protocol router network, secret internet protocol router network, and the commercial internet service.



“We contribute to the mission by making sure that data can get from point A to point B,” Cantrell said. “Similar to cargo on a train, we maintain the railways that the trains run on.”



Along with sustaining daily operations, they take on projects to strengthen the base’s communications infrastructure.



One current system upgrade involves replacing end-of-life network switches and telephones across the installation. Upgrading these devices enhances network security and reliability for the next four years.



In addition to mission-critical networks, they also manage and maintain the commercial internet, which helps improve quality-of-life for assigned personnel, free of charge. This effort allows deployed Airmen to stay connected with loved ones and stay current with events around the world, enhancing their morale and well-being.



According to Cantrell, developing the next generation of cyber professionals is another key focus within the squadron, which helps Airmen build the skills needed to navigate evolving cyber challenges.



“Cyber threats are a constant reality, making network security a critical aspect of the mission," Cantrell said. "Ensuring Airmen are resilient and creative in their problem-solving prepares the next generation to adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape.”

Cantrell added that he hopes every Airman who works with him walks away with three key values: punctuality, responsibility, and ownership.



These principles, combined with hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment, prepare the infrastructure flight to tackle future cyber challenges head-on.



“I got lucky, honestly,” Cantrell said. “I would put the Airmen that I work with up against anyone. Their work ethic and grit are unmatched. On countless occasions, they have worked around the clock to accommodate customers and support the 386th AEW mission.”



Through their commitment to maintaining and improving the base network infrastructure, the Airmen of the 386th ECS ensure that everyone is mission-ready and connected one switch at a time.

