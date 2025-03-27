Duty in Japan – Exploring local communities through stamp collecting

Photo By Taylor Ardito | MEGURO CITY, Tokyo (March 21, 2025) - A Tokyu Car Corporation 5050-4000 series train,...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Ardito | MEGURO CITY, Tokyo (March 21, 2025) - A Tokyu Car Corporation 5050-4000 series train, operating on the Tokyu Toyoko Line (TY), approaches Yūtenji Station. Yūtenji Station is one of the stations on the route required for the 2025 Sagami Railway & Tokyu Railways 2nd Anniversary Stamp Rally. One of the lines featured in the event is the Sotetsu Main Line, the train line most commonly used by Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Sailors due to the proximity of the stations near the base. Kashiwadai Station, one of the stations used by NAF Atsugi Sailors, is one of the stamp locations for this event. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito) see less | View Image Page

KANAGAWA, Japan (March 21, 2025) – One unique and fun way to explore Japan is through stamp collecting, a beloved hobby in Japanese culture. Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi is home for thousands of Americans living in Japan, a small community of U.S. personnel and their families nestled between the ancient cultural grounds of Kamakura and the modern bustling streets of Tokyo. The base has many of the characteristics of a small American town, but outside the gate lies an entirely different world—one rich with culture, history, and daily life that many Americans might not explore.



I have been an avid stamp collector throughout my time in Japan, collecting stamps through my travels away from the base. Most of my travels are via train, with train station stamps being most of my collection. For me, the hobby began when I completed the Tokyo 10 Railway Company Stamp Rally, an intense rally that spanned days and took me far and wide to every nook and cranny of the Kanto Plain.



Across the country, thousands of custom ink stamps can be found at train stations, rest stops, shrines, castles, and tourist attractions—each one unique to its location. Travelers document their journeys by collecting these stamps in books or journals, creating a tangible memory of each place they visit.



Train station stamps are the most common stamps that can be found in Japan due to the popularity of public transportation and the country’s vast train network. People traveling domestically via train, and train hobbyists, both seek out custom stamps at the train stations they visit.



Some train companies host stamp rally events, where they issue limited edition stamps at select locations throughout their infrastructure, and give out prizes to those who collect them all. Stamp Rally events have become a popular hobby because it is similar to geocaching or a large scale scavenger hunt where the participant must follow instructions to find specific locations across a large area.



This year, the Sagami Railway Company (Sotetsu), a train line frequently used by NAF Atsugi Sailors, teamed up with Tokyu Railways to host a stamp rally to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the Shin-Yokohama Line. The event runs from March 10 to May 11, aligning with the birthdays of each company’s mascots: Sonyan, a cat train conductor, for Sotetsu and Norurun, a character resembling a train, for Tokyu.



This rally features 14 custom stamps across Kanagawa and Southern Tokyo. Participants receive a free stamp book at a Sotetsu or Tokyu Railways station. If the participant can add all 14 stamps to the book, they are entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes.



What sets this rally apart is its focus on local neighborhoods. Instead of placing the stamps inside the stations themselves, many are located several blocks away, encouraging participants to explore beyond the platforms.



“We chose the locations [of each stamp] in an attempt not to encourage just riding the train from station to station,” said a spokesman for the rally, “but to promote walking around each station’s town area, encouraging participants to discover the charm in places they may have never been to before.”



I was taking a Sotetsu train to work like I do every day on my commute to NAF Atsugi when I noticed a stack of stamp books on display. I was excited and relived when I opened the book to view the locations and realized all of them were relatively close to the area. After further inspection of the book, with some help from some translating apps, I determined that I could make a fun day trip of exploring the local area while doing this rally.



I set off on my journey by leaving the NAF Atsugi Main Gate to catch the bus to Sagami-Otsuka Station, a small local station that is walking distance from the base and sees approximately 14,000 riders daily.



As I was waiting for the bus outside the gate in the early spring morning, I enjoyed the warm sun as I stood there, grateful that I was blessed with such beautiful weather on the day of my adventure. I looked around to take in my surroundings and noticed the visibility was good enough to clearly see Mt. Fuji in the distance. The bus pulled up in front of me and I stepped onboard, ready to explore Japan in the shadow of its most treasured landmark.



I collected my first stamp close to home at Kashiwadai Station, a local station on the Sotetsu Line that is only about one mile from the base. From there I visited Yokohama Station, a large city multi-line station that sees approximately 315,000 passengers daily. After finding my way through the station, I went north, stopping at several stations and getting stamps through Kanagawa and Southeast Tokyo using Sotesu and Tokyu train lines.



While I had ridden these lines before, I had never stepped off at most of these stops. With each new station, I discovered neighborhoods filled with character, charm, and history. At first, I was focused only on finding the stamps, but as I wandered the side streets and back alleys, I became immersed in the subtle beauty of everyday life in Japan—quiet parks, family-run shops, and shrines tucked between apartment buildings.



By the end of the day, I felt fulfilled—but also a bit disappointed in myself. All these amazing places had been just minutes away for so long, and yet I had never thought to explore them. It took a stamp rally to remind me that adventure doesn’t always require a long trip—sometimes it’s just a few stops away.



As Americans living abroad, it’s easy to stay within familiar routines and traveling to the typical tourist locations. But participating in events like this allows us to not only experience Japanese culture firsthand, but also build stronger connections with the communities we live among.



Whether you’re a collector, a traveler, or simply someone looking for a new way to enjoy your time in Japan—pick up a stamp book and start your journey. You never know what you’ll discover just around the corner.



