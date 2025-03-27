USFK concludes wildfire support mission in southeastern Korea

Photo By Eun Chong Kim | U.S. Forces Korea is assisting efforts to contain wildfires in southeastern regions of...... read more read more Photo By Eun Chong Kim | U.S. Forces Korea is assisting efforts to contain wildfires in southeastern regions of the Republic of Korea. In coordination with the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff and Combined Forces Command, USFK has deployed UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with Bambi Buckets to support aerial water drop operations. Personnel from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, including pilots and crew chiefs, are actively supporting the mission, with additional assets on standby if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight) see less | View Image Page

USAG Humphreys, South Korea - United States Forces Korea has concluded its firefighting support operations in southeastern regions of the Republic of Korea, following a request from the ROK Ministry of National Defense.



In coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff and Combined Forces Command, USFK deployed one CH-47 Chinook and four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. Some of these assets were equipped with Bambi Buckets and conducted aerial water drop operations over wildfire-affected areas. Supporting crews, including pilots and crew chiefs, were actively engaged in the mission.



On the evening of March 30, all USFK assets and personnel were directed to return to their home stations, camps, and posts.



USFK extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and to all those affected by the wildfires. USFK’s thoughts remain with the Korean people during this difficult time.



This mission highlights the value of routine and realistic combined training and reaffirms that USFK’s presence in Korea extends beyond deterrence and defense. USFK is proud to support the ROK in times of need as a trusted partner and member of the community.



The safety of the Korean people remains a top priority, and USFK stands ready to respond whenever called upon by its allies.