DESRON 15 Hosts Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Symposium

Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 hosted its Annual Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Symposium March 25th to March 27th in Yokosuka, Japan.



The purpose of this summit was to foster meaningful tactical and technical discussions between ASW warfighters, connect the waterfront to subject matter experts in order to exchange insights, and enhance collective expertise in Anti-Submarine Warfare initiatives. Attendees also had the opportunity to network colleagues across the Indo-Pacific region.



"ASW is a core competency for the Bloodhounds of DESRON 15 - it's what we do here in the Pacific every single day. This symposium brings together the greatest minds in undersea warfare to help us better meet Pacific Fleet's mission to reassure our Allies and partners," said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, DESRON 15. "I'm excited to host this cross-pollinating event that helps sharpen the skills of our destroyer force while feeding back our unique understanding of the Western Pacific to the warfare development communities."



In attendance were members from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 74, Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific (CNSP), John's Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (JHU-APL), the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), the Surface Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC), the Program Executive Office (PEO), the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) and more.



These speakers discussed acoustic intelligence (ACINT), modernization and training, and high-end warfighting tactics with the Yokosuka waterfront enabling a direct feedback exchange with the frontline operators of the Fleet.



“This symposium serves as the principal venue to facilitate direct interaction between forward-deployed fleet SONAR technicians and the SME’s responsible for developing ASW systems and tactics,” said Sonar Technician (Surface) Senior Chief Chandler Gillum, Acoustic Intelligence Specialist for DESRON 15. “Enabling this feedback loop during this event is critical to ensuring our warfighters maintain the technical and tactical edge they need to win in the high-end fight.”



During the symposium, Harts announced Sonar Technician Petty Officer Second Class Victor Ramospiru as the runner up for the Ping Jockey of the Year award. The term “ping jockey” refers to sonar technicians, who operate and maintain sonar equipment on surface vessels and submarines, responsible for underwater surveillance, navigation, and search-and-rescue operations. Each year, DESRON 15 recognizes outstanding sonar technicians with this award.



The overall winner will be announced at a later date.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

