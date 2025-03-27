FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division conducted sling load operations alongside their Philippine Army partners of the 5th and 7th Infantry Division during Exercise Salaknib 2025, reinforcing combined logistics and air assault capabilities through hands-on training and subject matter expert exchanges.

The combined teams successfully completed multiple lifts of Philippine Army howitzers, conducting elevator drills designed to build confidence and precision in sling load operations. The training emphasized safe rigging, smooth communication between ground and air crews, and the execution of lifts under realistic conditions.

The Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) between U.S. and Philippine armies enabled Soldiers to share tactics, techniques and procedures for sling load operations. These collaborative sessions fostered mutual understanding and contributed to the safe execution of live-load missions.

“First, it’s about a shared understanding – we have to be in the same knowledge base as they are, as far as rigging, but most importantly, safety,” said Staff Sgt. William Lopez, platoon sergeant for Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment. “Interoperability is the foundation for everything we’re doing out here.”

The successful lifts were an effort that highlighted both technical precision and mutual trust.

“We were able to successfully conduct three elevators, showcasing proficiency in rigging and confidence in the soldiers hooking up,” Lopez said.

Lopez said seeing the results of the training in action was a clear indicator of success. “The most rewarding part was seeing the howitzer get lifted,” he said.

Salaknib 2025 continues strengthening combined capabilities and building readiness between long-standing allies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2025 Date Posted: 03.31.2025 Story ID: 494111 This work, Sling Load Operations Showcase Interoperability During Salaknib 2025, by SPC Taylor Gray