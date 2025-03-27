A Legacy of Honor and Valor: The 80th Annual Reunion of Honor & 250 Years of the Marine Corps

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright | From left to right, Joseph Young, Charge d’Affaires for U.S. Embassy Tokyo; the...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright | From left to right, Joseph Young, Charge d’Affaires for U.S. Embassy Tokyo; the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith; and the Honorable Peter Hegseth, United States Secretary of Defense, lay a commemoration wreath at the Reunion of Honor memorial during the 80th Reunion of Honor ceremony at Iwo To, Japan, March 29, 2025. The 80th Reunion of Honor is a milestone anniversary that commemorates the sacrifices made by both Japanese and American service members during the Battle of Iwo Jima, honoring their legacy and ensuring their stories are preserved for future generations. This milestone anniversary serves as a reminder of the enduring partnership between both nations and the progress made toward regional stability over the past 80 years. The U.S. Marine Corps was born on November 10th, 1775. From that day until the present, Marines have served with distinction in every clime and place, including the hallowed battle fields of Iwo Jima. This year, the U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 250 years of honor, courage, and commitment across the globe. see less | View Image Page

IWO TO, JAPAN – Veterans, families, active-duty U.S. Marines and Sailors, Japan Self Defense Force members, and U.S. and Japanese dignitaries gathered for the 80th Annual Reunion of Honor at Iwo To, Japan on March 29. The event, held on the year of the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, was a memorial to the selfless service, sacrifice, and valor exhibited during the Battle of Iwo Jima.



As the nation marks the 250th year since the founding of the Marine Corps, this year’s Reunion of Honor was a milestone for the Marine Corps and a tribute to those who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. The reunion brought together Marines and Japan Self Defense Forces from all generations, ranging from those who served during World War II to those currently serving in active duty. Their stories were a living testament to the struggles experienced during the Battle of Iwo Jima.



The event began with a ceremony where U.S. service members and Japan Self Defense Force members, veterans, and dignitaries spoke on the significance of the gathering. The crowd stood in solemn respect as a color guard presented the flags of the United States and Japan. A moment of silence was observed, during which attendees reflected on the Marines and Japanese soldiers who lost their lives during the Battle of Iwo Jima.



"To the fallen American and Japanese - you are not forgotten. Your legacy is not just in the history books," said Gen. Eric M. Smith, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps. "It lives in the friendship of our nations, in the strength of our alliance, and in the peace we are committed to preserving.”



The ceremony featured speeches by dignitaries, a water ceremony, and a wreath laying. The dignitaries spoke about the sacrifices made and the hardships endured during the battle, honoring the bravery of those who fought. During the water ceremony, Japanese dignitaries were given a ladle of water to pour onto the Battle of Iwo Jima memorial and bowed to show respect.



The ceremony concluded with performances of “Furusato” and “Amazing Grace” by the Japan Ground Self Defense Force Central Band and the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band, respectively, followed by a rifle salute by the U.S. and Japanese color guards.



The day’s events concluded with attendees participating in a guided tour of key historical sites, including the beaches where the battle unfolded and Mount Suribachi. The tour provided a deeper understanding of the battle's challenges.



The 80th Annual Reunion of Honor was not only a remembrance to the Battle of Iwo Jima but also a reflection of the future. The event reminded all who attended of the history and strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.



“The U.S.-Japan Alliance shows those brave men of 1945 how yesterday's enemy has become today's friend. Our Alliance has been, and remains the cornerstone of freedom, prosperity, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific. And it will continue,” said the Honorable Peter Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense.



As the sun set on a day filled with reflection, remembrance, and pride, those present knew that the Marine Corps will continue to stand strong, just as it has for 250 years. And the spirit of the Marine Corps—one of unity, resilience and sacrifice—will remain an unbreakable bond for all who have served and those who will follow in their footsteps.