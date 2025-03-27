Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Army Medics Share Casualty Care Knowledge With First Responders

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.25.2025

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    433rd Medical Group Reserve Citizen Airmen teamed up with U.S. Army 95th Civil Affairs Brigade Soldiers to offer a casualty care training event for first responders from several organizations across St. Kitts and Nevis. The event is part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 25, a global health engagement designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. medical personnel while augmenting the health care capabilities of the host nations and facilitating an exchange of knowledge for all involved. Airmen and Soldiers provided in-class instruction followed by hands-on practice. First responders from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, Coast Guard and local paramedics were all on-hand for the training.

