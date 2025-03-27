433rd Medical Group Reserve Citizen Airmen teamed up with U.S. Army 95th Civil Affairs Brigade Soldiers to offer a casualty care training event for first responders from several organizations across St. Kitts and Nevis. The event is part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 25, a global health engagement designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. medical personnel while augmenting the health care capabilities of the host nations and facilitating an exchange of knowledge for all involved. Airmen and Soldiers provided in-class instruction followed by hands-on practice. First responders from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, Coast Guard and local paramedics were all on-hand for the training.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2025 20:22
|Story ID:
|494107
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|47
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force, Army Medics Share Casualty Care Knowledge With First Responders, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.