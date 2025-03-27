Air Force, Army Medics Share Casualty Care Knowledge With First Responders

Photo By Julian Hernandez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anibal Espinoza, a 433rd Medical Squadron medical...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anibal Espinoza, a 433rd Medical Squadron medical technician, practices properly applying a tourniquet with a Kittitian first responder during casualty care training outside Joseph N. France General Hospital on St. Kitts and Nevis, March 25, 2025. The training is part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 25 mission, designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. Air Force medical personnel while providing support to host nation providers and strengthening partnerships. The training facilitated an exchange of knowledge, with Airmen and Soldiers providing in-class instruction followed by hands-on practice. First responders from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, Coast Guard, and local paramedics participated, helping to improve overall emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

433rd Medical Group Reserve Citizen Airmen teamed up with U.S. Army 95th Civil Affairs Brigade Soldiers to offer a casualty care training event for first responders from several organizations across St. Kitts and Nevis. The event is part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 25, a global health engagement designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. medical personnel while augmenting the health care capabilities of the host nations and facilitating an exchange of knowledge for all involved. Airmen and Soldiers provided in-class instruction followed by hands-on practice. First responders from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force, Coast Guard and local paramedics were all on-hand for the training.