Pacific Ocean Division Commander Tours Japan

Brig. Gen. Joseph "Clete" Goetz presents the Director of the Army Safety Risk Management award to Kohrey Hannibal, a construction representative for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District. Hannibal identified a potentially dangerous electrical issues and immediacy acted to correct it.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division (USACE POD) Commanding General, Brigadier General Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, completed his week-long tour of the USACE Japan Engineer District (JED) on March 28, 2025.



Goetz’s visit began in central Tokyo with meetings with key stakeholders at the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MOD) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), concluding with a tour of JED’s Okinawa Area Office (OAO) project sites and areas of responsibility.



The visit underscored the commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance and the growing relationship between JED and the Japanese MOD, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cultural ties and defining roles in host-nation and military construction (MILCON) projects within Japan.



Partnerships like the one between USACE and Japanese agencies, such as MOD and MLIT, play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability. Through JED, USACE works with local contractors to ensure that projects meet both U.S. military standards and Japanese regulations. This collaboration fosters economic growth in communities surrounding U.S. bases, highlighting the shared benefits of the alliance.



After his meetings at MOD and MLIT, BG Goetz traveled to Okinawa, where he met with key leaders from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), the Marine Corps, and the Okinawa Defense Bureau—all of whom JED works closely with. This provided Goetz with a firsthand look at the multiple avenues JED uses to strengthen the Pacific, whether through partnerships or infrastructure development.



Additional stops on his visit to Okinawa included a tour of the Peace Memorial Park, which commemorated the Battle of Okinawa during World War II, along with a guided walkthrough of the former Japanese Navy’s underground headquarters.



Wrapping up his visit, Brig. Gen. Goetz held a town hall for the OAO, during which he discussed recent changes to priorities in the Pacific region.



He also presented the Director of Army Safety Risk Management Award, emphasizing the importance of the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CE-SOHMS)—a methodology that integrates safety and occupational health functions into all USACE business operations. This approach is a cornerstone of how JED conducts its programs and projects in the region.



JED will continue to build and fortify the Indo-Pacific region while working closely with Japan to foster security, infrastructure resilience, and the enduring friendship between the two countries.