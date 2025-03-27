Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines and S'pore Guards Conclude Valiant Mark 25, Conquer SAFTI City Training Facility

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.31.2025

    Story by Capt. Mark McDonough 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    MRF-SEA PRESS RELEASE

    SINGAPORE – Exercise Valiant Mark 2025 concluded on March 26, 2025, at SAFTI City training facility in Singapore, demonstrating the strong partnership between U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), and Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade. The 10-day exercise focused on interoperability between forces and military operations in urban terrain.

    U.S. Marines from 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, attached to MRF-SEA, trained alongside their Singaporean counterparts, participating in operational planning, intelligence integration, and live-fire training. A key component of the exercise was a platoon exchange, integrating U.S. and Singaporean forces at the platoon level during the field training exercise.

    “Our partnership has developed over nearly 60 years and has been built on shared values of peace, security, and stability,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force.

    This year’s exercise culminated in a combined assault on SAFTI City, a newly commissioned, technologically advanced urban training facility. The combined force successfully cleared the facility, demonstrating their ability to operate effectively in a complex urban environment.

    “It was very natural for us to work together; it seemed as if we had been rehearsing together for years,” said Singapore Guardsman Capt. Zane Chi, commanding officer of Charlie Company, 3 GDS.

    The next iteration of Exercise Valiant Mark is scheduled to take place at Camp Pendleton, California, continuing to build upon the interoperability achieved during this year’s exercise.

    -30-

    CONNECTED MEDIA: Read the full story and download imagery and b-roll from Exercise Valiant Mark 2025 at: https://dvidshub.net/r/mtnrha

    POINT OF CONTACT:
    Capt. Mark McDonough
    Communication Strategy & Operations Director
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia
    +1 (760) 799-4590
    mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil

