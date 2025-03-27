Bilateral sling load operation training between Philippine and US Army Soldiers

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — Soldiers with the Philippines Army 5th, 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers 18th Transportation Detachment, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, participated in a sling load operations tactical training during Salaknib 25 ID at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 27, 2025.



Sling loads operations are a crucial component of military airlift logistics, enabling the transportation of heavy and oversized loads via helicopters using a suspended hook.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trevor Colclasure, an airdrop systems technician, played a key role in ensuring that the training was successful and effective for both armies. His attention to detail and commitment to safety protocols assured that both forces gained valuable skills and insights.



“I advise the division commanders, as well as brigades, battalions, and companies, on utilizing airdrop capabilities,” said Colclasure. “This training provides us with an excellent opportunity to conduct a bilateral operation with the Philippine Army.”



During this training both armies worked together to hook the load onto a helicopter and coordinated their efforts to ensure the load was properly rigged and secured. This collaboration highlighted the importance of unity and precision in military logistics, strengthening the bond between the U.S. Army and Philippine forces.



"The importance of this training is bringing new capabilities to our combined armies," said Colclasure. "Through sharing our experiences and unique techniques, we significantly enhance the readiness and interoperability of our alliance.”



Salaknib 25 is an annual exercise that represents just one of many combined joint training initiatives aimed at reinforcing the enduring partnership between the U.S military and the Armed Forces of the Philippine. These initiatives ensure that both forces remain ready and capable of addressing any threat or crisis in the region.



The sling load operation sharpened the soldiers’ skills while reinforcing the U.S Army and Philippine Army partnership, confirming they are prepared to tackle any future missions together.

