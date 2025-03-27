The 124th Fighter Wing Deploys

Airmen and aircraft from the 124th Fighter Wing deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 29, 2025.



The deployment is supported by more than 300 Airmen and several A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.



"This deployment exemplifies the extraordinary commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its dedicated members, alongside the unwavering support of their families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “Idaho’s National Guardsmen continue to inspire patriotism and gratitude through their service, and this mission adds a new chapter to the proud tradition of safeguarding our nation."



The 124th Fighter Wing has deployed frequently, supporting combat operations across Southwest Asia. Notable missions include its largest deployments, which occurred in 2020 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, as well as past support for Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Southern Watch.



"Discipline, preparedness and perseverance underpin the lethality these warriors bring to the war fight," said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Readiness and relevance are our strengths, whether performing our state mission here at home or our federal mission abroad. The 124th has a legacy of service to our state and nation, and this mission further cements our commitment to protecting the United States of America and securing our interests around the globe."



Deployments vary in length and are dependent on the needs of the U.S. Air Force and mission requirements from combatant commands.

