Army Culinary Specialists Sustain the Force

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — In the sweltering heat of the Philippines, the sizzle of pans and the aroma of freshly prepared meals emanate from a makeshift kitchen. Culinary specialists of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Logistics Support Battalion, Delta Company (LSB), play a pivotal role in preparing for Salaknib 2025, ensuring Soldiers remain nourished and mission-ready.

Army culinary specialists, designated as 92G, are essential to military operations. Their responsibilities encompass ordering supplies, managing inventory, and preparing nutritious meals in both garrison and field environments. In challenging terrains, they utilize the Army Field Feeding System and Mobile Kitchen Trailers to deliver hot meals, significantly boosting morale and energy levels among troops.

“People come up to us and say ‘thank you’ for the hot meals and it really motivates us,” said Sgt. Aaron Brown, a Culinary Specialist with 2-25 LSB. “Being a Culinary Specialist is very rewarding.”

In exercises like Salaknib 2025, the dedication and expertise of culinary specialists are indispensable. They ensure that Soldiers are well-fed, strong and sustaining the force, thereby enabling the successful execution of missions in demanding environments alongside our Philippine partners.