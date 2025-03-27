U.S. and Philippine Army Combat Operators and Engineers Enhance Bilateral Readiness

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — Soldiers of the Philippine Army (PA) 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions and U.S. Army Soldiers of the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, participated in a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) on combat engineering and heavy equipment operations during bilateral training Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 26, 2025. This SMEE allows soldiers to develop techniques for the performance of tactical and technical engineer reconnaissance in support of military activities and strengthen relationships between the two allied nations.

“Teaching NCOs (non-commissioned officers) above myself in another country, showing them tips and tricks, and being able to exchange that information is very helpful, not just to myself, but also to all of us,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Solis, equipment operator with the 77th Combat Engineer Company, 65th DEB, 25th Infantry Division.

While many Philippine Army soldiers have interacted with the same equipment, they were able to learn different approaches in operating their bulldozers and excavators. This exchange of skills is highly beneficial, covering essential topics such as creating trench systems, tank defilades, and hidden fighting positions, helping both forces understand defensive positioning and tactical infrastructure in combat scenarios.

Solis emphasized the importance of cross-training, particularly for combat engineers and heavy equipment operators. It reinforces the importance of adaptability, mutual learning, and shared expertise in strengthening readiness to achieve mission success through a unified response.

“Every MOS and every job has a specific title of what it contributes to the fight,” said Solis. “Having the operators out here along with the combat engineers, they’re able to see what each other’s job is and how they work together in order to achieve the overall mission.”

Salaknib 25 continues to serve as a critical platform for fostering military cooperation, enhancing tactical capabilities, and building lasting professional relationships between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces.

