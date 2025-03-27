Fort McCoy leaders assist in housing planning during local economic development committee housing meeting

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Fort McCoy (Wis.) leaders and local community leaders and members discuss ways to...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Fort McCoy (Wis.) leaders and local community leaders and members discuss ways to improve housing March 25, 2025, during the Monroe County Economic Development Housing Meeting in Sparta, Wis. Several Fort McCoy members supported the meeting to deliver input on military needs for housing. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy leaders and team members took time out March 25 to participate in the Monroe County Economic Development Housing Meeting in Sparta, Wis., to support the planning and discussion for addressing housing in the county.



Participating from Fort McCoy were Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Director Liane Haun, Fort McCoy Housing Chief Zach Hynes, and other installation members.



According to the Monroe County Economic Develop Committee who spearheaded the event, topics addressed were:



— Current housing situation in Monroe County;



— Reviewing where the greatest need for housing is;



— Defining “affordable” housing;



— Looking at what other counties are doing to address a lack of housing;



— Funding opportunities for housing the committee might be missing;



— How can all the varying agencies collaborate to address housing issues in Monroe County;



— And what are some actions Monroe County can take to address housing concerns.



The Fort McCoy leaders how the post is a smaller installation with limited housing for families and families are generally at the post for two to three years. They also discussed housing availability for military families and related topics.



Officials said this kind of community organizations helps improve quality of life possibilities for military families at Fort McCoy and for the community in general.



Post leaders will continue to support community engagement opportunities like this meeting.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



