Philippine, U.S. Soldiers Conduct Mortar Training During Salaknib 25

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – Soldiers of the Philippine Army 5th and 7th Infantry Divisions and U.S. Army Soldiers from the Cross-Domain Effects Company (CDEC), 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment (Task Force Gimlet), 25th Infantry Division, participated in a subject matter expert exchange on mortar operations during Salaknib 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on March 27, 2025.

The training focused on the M252 81mm, M120 120mm, and 60mm mortar systems, enhancing interoperability between allied forces.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Ayala, acting mortar platoon sergeant of the 1-21 CDEC, led the training. The exchange allowed both Philippine and U.S. soldiers to refine their skills, understand each other’s tactics, and improve coordination in employing mortar systems.

“This is very important for my soldiers, especially since this is the first time many of them are working with an allied partner,” Ayala said. “We’re learning from our counterparts who have been forward deployed and engaged with adversary challenges in the jungle, so we’re gaining valuable insight from their experiences.”

As a platoon sergeant, Ayala ensures the effective and precise use of indirect fire to maximize battlefield lethality. Through classroom instruction and hands-on training, both forces exchange tactics and strengthen their warfighting capabilities.

“My platoon and I are excited for the opportunity to build relationships with this unit,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jack Monroe, battalion mortar platoon leader of the 1-21 CDEC. “Connecting with our partners and sharing real-life experiences is why we’re here. Interacting with our allies and learning from them is what I’m most excited about.”

Mortars are indirect fire weapons that launch explosive shells at targeted positions. They function by dropping a shell into a tube, where it strikes a firing pin that ignites the propellant. The resulting gas expansion propels the shell in a high arc, allowing it to strike targets hidden behind cover or in trenches.

“It’s cool to hear their different strategies when engaging mortar systems,” Ayala said. “For example, they wrap banana leaves around the cannon when it gets hot, which is a technique unique to this environment.”

Mortar systems’ adaptability makes them vital for jungle warfare, where dense vegetation and rough terrain limit the use of direct-fire weapons. They provide rapid-response firepower, suppress enemy positions, disrupt ambushes, and cover troop movements. Their psychological and suppressive effects can also force enemies into cover, reducing their ability to counterattack.

“It’s a great experience, giving our training on weapon systems and hearing how they’ve used similar weapons in combat,” Monroe said. “By combining our knowledge, we’ve learned a lot, and we hope they have too.”

Salaknib 25 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.