U.S. Indo-Pacific Command officials, Republic of Palau representatives strengthen relationships at Joint Committee Meeting in Honolulu

CAMP SMITH, Hawaii — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Senior Military Official to the Republic of Palau Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M), President of Palau Surangel Whipps, Jr., and U.S. Ambassador to Palau Joel Ehrendreich hosted a bilateral Palau-U.S. Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in Hawaii, March 27-28.



Senior leaders from across the Republic of Palau gathered with representatives from across the armed forces and other government organizations for the biannual, two-day event to discuss the United States’ ongoing commitment to security and defense in Palau.



“The United States and the Republic of Palau share a deep and enduring partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to regional security and stability,” Huffman said. “These Joint Committee Meetings fortify the foundation of this partnership, and we are proud to work alongside Palauan leaders to strengthen our collective defense posture to address emerging challenges and promote a prosperous future for Palau.”



The meeting centered on security and defense lines of effort to protect Palau’s national sovereignty, territory, domestic population, and critical infrastructure against external threats and aggression.



Subject-matter experts provided briefs on progress made in Palau over the past six months to include construction updates for the Tactical Multi-Mission Over the Horizon Radar (TACMOR) system, updates on the proposed Malakal Wharf improvement project, as well as updates to the development of the Guam National Guard State Partnership Program.



In addition, representatives discussed plans for future collaboration with Palau national and regional law enforcement, and capacity building to improve internal stability, maritime security, cyber security, maritime domain awareness, border protection capabilities, and maritime safety; and increasing capacity- building efforts to improve Palau’s incident response readiness.



“By working together, we strengthen regional stability, enhance opportunities for the Palauan people, and address global challenges as trusted partners,” Ehrendreich said. “The United States remains steadfast in our support for Palau, and we are committed to deepening our cooperation in the years ahead.”



Whipps reflected on the importance of direct and open communication in problem solving during his closing remarks.



“We spent the last two days having robust discussions that have been very productive in the interest of both countries,” he said. “[These] activities really requires all of us working together, and that’s what these meetings are all about. We look forward to seeing you in Palau and continuing the great work that all our teams are doing.”



The Republic of Palau comprises 340-plus islands strategically located in the Western Pacific bordering the Philippines. Upon gaining independence in 1981, the nation entered a Compact of Free Association with the United States in 1994.



JTF-M synchronizes operations and activities across all domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner nation capacity. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, JTF-M will perform homeland defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA), and foreign humanitarian assistance through a whole-of-government approach within its assigned joint operations area.



For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/

