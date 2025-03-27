Learning Across Arenas: AFE and Tampa Bay Lightning Share Knowledge

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment team tours Tampa Bay Lightning facilities, March 28, 2025.



Despite coming from very different arenas, a unique partnership between AFE and the Tampa Bay Lightning ignited through a shared commitment to teamwork, precision and high-performance culture.



“Lightning player Cameron Atkinson recently visited the 6th ARW and the Aircrew Flight Equipment flight,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Engen, Aircrew Flight Equipment Superintendent. “Following his visit, I identified the Lightning’s equipment staff as a group whose mission parallels ours in many ways, such as supporting elite performers, maintaining critical gear and ensuring operational readiness under pressure.”



This observation planted the seed for a deeper connection. Engen took the initiative to reach out to Mr. Brian Breseman, Vice President of Communications & Content for the Tampa Bay Lightning and a former 6th Operations Support Squadron Honorary Commander. From there, AFE Flight leadership saw a unique opportunity to build a professional relationship that could benefit both teams.



“This partnership is rooted in mutual respect, shared values and a desire to learn from one another while fostering stronger ties between the military and our local community,” said Engen. “This tour is an opportunity to connect over those commonalities and explore how each organization succeeds in high-pressure environments.”



During the tour, AFE members got an in-depth look at how another high-functioning team operates, which can help refine their practices, especially in areas like preventative maintenance, inventory management and customer support.



“What we do in Aircrew Flight Equipment is very important, and today I learned that the importance of maintaining equipment is critical in both the military and civilian sectors,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Cummings, Aircrew Flight Equipment lead trainer.



Both teams operate in environments where there is little margin for error, making this collaboration a natural fit. For AFE, maintaining life-saving equipment for aircrew demands meticulous attention to detail and rapid adaptability, qualities mirrored by the Lightning’s equipment staff as they prepare gear for elite athletes competing at the highest level.



“In the military, everyone has a specific skill set. Just like in hockey, every player has a role to play,” said Colton Wilson, Tampa Bay Lightning head equipment manager. “Your strength finds its purpose, and together the team thrives.”



As these two teams continue to explore their common ground, they pave the way for a collaboration that could bring forth practical benefits and strengthen community ties. This partnership stands as a model of what’s possible when organizations come together with a shared purpose.



“This engagement is intended to open the door for future collaboration with the Lightning Equipment Managers, to include bringing them into our arena, whether that’s follow-on visits, knowledge exchanges, or joint morale and outreach events,” said Engen. “We’re interested in building on this foundation; we see real potential for an enduring relationship that benefits both organizations.”

