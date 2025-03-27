Oregon Army National Guard's 2-218th Field Artillery Hosts Public Service Career Fair

Photo By John Hughel | The Oregon Army National Guard's 2-218th Field Artillery hosted a Public Service...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | The Oregon Army National Guard's 2-218th Field Artillery hosted a Public Service Career Fair on Feb. 28, 2025 in Forest Grove, Oregon to provide bring awareness to veterans and young adults on the opportunities available in the local area with public service. Recruiters and currently active service members, food truck, equipment displays, and job demonstrations were part of the event. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Winter skies gave way to an early preview of spring weather as the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery opened their Armory up to host a Public Service Career Fair to the public on Feb. 28, 2025.



The event provided a valuable opportunity for veterans and young adults to engage directly with local public service workers across a diverse range of professions. In addition to the career fair, the open house offered a unique chance to discover how the Oregon National Guard plays a crucial role in supporting the state during wildfire season while also facilitating meaningful connections with professionals at every level.



Participating in the Career fair were the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Forest Grove Fire Department, AMR Emergency Medical Response, Oregon Laborers Training and Apprenticeships, Chemeketa Community College, Pacific University, the University of Portland ROTC, and other veterans-related organizations. Hands-on demonstrations with tactical equipment, trying out the latest robots, and a chance to fire a unit howitzer were all part of the five-hour open house.



Scheduled during the event were several guest speakers from the community, which allowed many of the younger adults to listen to seasoned professionals and interact with questions and vocational advice.



Offering a view of the law enforcement career field, Washington County Sheriff Caprice Massey talked to a diversified group of young high school and community college students, National Guard Soldiers, military veterans, and others curious folks during one of the presentations.



“I got my first experience in law enforcement on the USS Theodore Roosevelt where I was working in aviation ordinance but had a chance to work in the brig when the ship was deployed for nine months in the Kosovo conflict,” she said, in describing how her military career led to law enforcement. “It sounds funny but I enjoyed the work and didn’t know it at the time, but it was my first exposure to working in criminal justice.”



Massey began her career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2004 as a corrections deputy in the Jail and rose through the ranks, holding numerous positions, to include senior corrections deputy, jail corporal, jail sergeant, lieutenant, jail commander, patrol commander, and eventually, undersheriff. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Police Academy in Quantico, Virginia.



“When I reflect on my own military experience, I can attest that one of the most critical lessons that I learned was self-discipline,” Massey said. “The teamwork that I experienced in the Navy laid the groundwork for future success. For my understanding of what it is to be a responsible member of a team… I would tell you that one of the most valuable traits in our (sheriffs) office that makes people excel in their service is teamwork.”



These presentations allowed participants to spend time asking career professionals about the lessons they learned from trial and error along their career path, too. The day concluded with raffle giveaways and some souvenir items provided by most of the professional trades at the event.