MCBH Hosts the Second Annual Train the Trainer Rescue Watercraft Course

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII– From Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2025, Marine Corps Base Hawaii partnered with the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association (HLA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing lifesaving efforts across the Hawaiian Islands, to host the second annual Train the Trainer Rescue Watercraft Course. Lifeguard agencies from Hawaii and Okinawa attended the course and collaborated to improve water rescue techniques and ensure that lifeguards are well-prepared for water emergencies.



Hawaii, renowned worldwide for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters, has led the nation in annual drownings for decades. Each year, the state reports between 30 to 60 drownings, making it the leading cause of death for tourists and children aged 1 to 15. Contributing factors include Hawaii's strong rip currents, large waves, sudden drop-offs, and the influx of tourists unfamiliar with ocean conditions.



The Train the Trainer Rescue Watercraft Course helps reduce these risks by providing a platform for lifeguards to exchange knowledge and learn new water rescue techniques and watercraft operations on a jet ski. The course covered risk management, post-operation maintenance, troubleshooting, and fundamental flat-water rescue skills. Additionally, participants gained experience navigating Hawaii's surf zones, ensuring they could handle any rescue situation effectively.



“The lifeguard services across the state do around 3,000 to 4,000 rescues a year,” said Kalani Viera, the president of the HLA. “Half of that is all done using the rescue watercraft, which is the most versatile rescue tool in our life.”



As technology and watercraft evolve, new rescue techniques are developed. One of the new key developments is the introduction of seat straps on the rescue watercraft. These seat straps provide enhanced stability and control during rescue watercraft operations. Moreover, lifeguards previously wore lanyards attached to their hands, which included life preserves and other pieces of equipment. Today, lifeguards wear lanyards on their life jackets, allowing full use of their hands during rescues. A new fin belt that helps holster rescue fins for quick access, has also been introduced to improve efficiency when operating in challenging surf conditions. The following updates in safety equipment and techniques allow for more effective, efficient, and safer rescues from both sides of the watercraft granting lifeguards an advantage in water rescue operations.



"We also go into the surf zone and practiced a lot of these new techniques in real surf conditions," Viera explained. "We do a variety of different drills to ensure that the operator is proficient enough to operate the rescue watercraft safely, even in hazardous conditions." Viera also acknowledged the pioneers who laid the foundation for the current Hawaii water rescue operations. "We want to thank the pioneering watermen who came before us, who developed the early techniques for rescue watercraft," he said. "We also want to thank the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association and all the different counties for their continued support. This training is essential in helping us provide the best possible service to our communities."



The second annual Train the Trainer Rescue Watercraft Course demonstrated the commitment of Hawaii’s lifeguard agencies and international partners to improve water safety and reduce drowning rates. By focusing on the latest rescue techniques, watercraft innovations, and safety protocols, the course equips lifeguards with the techniques they need to respond effectively in high-risk ocean conditions. The program not only benefits lifeguards in Hawaii but extends its life-saving knowledge to other regions, ensuring that the beaches remain as safe as they are beautiful.

