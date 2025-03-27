DLA Energy Americas West Welcomed New Commander

Courtesy Photo | On 21 Mar 2025, Navy Cmdr. Brandon Palmer (right), assumed command of Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On 21 Mar 2025, Navy Cmdr. Brandon Palmer (right), assumed command of Defense logistics Agency Energy Americas West from Navy Capt. Anas Maazouzi (left), at the Naval Golf Course at Cypress, CA. The Commander of DLA Energy Americas, Army Col. Alphonso Simmons (center) presided over the ceremony. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Americas West. Photo courtesy of DLA Energy Americas West. see less | View Image Page

On 21 Mar 2025, Navy Cmdr. Brandon Palmer, assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas West from Navy Capt. Anas Maazouzi at the Naval Golf Course in Cypress, CA. The DLA Energy Americas Commander Army Col. Alphonso Simmons presided over the ceremony. This unique joint service ceremony was attended by 60 people representing not only DLA Energy Americas, Americas East and Americas West, but also Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and petroleum industry suppliers and partners. Capt. Maazouzi was presented the Defense Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his superlative efforts as the DLA Energy Americas West Commander.



“It was a true pleasure to work with Capt. Anas Maazouzi for nearly one year,” said Christopher Ricketson, Deputy Director, DLA Energy Americas West. “I wish him all the best as he heads off to the Naval Petroleum Office and another Commander’s tour of duty. Cmdr. Palmer comes to us with a deep DLA management background with tours as the Director of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville, FL. I look forward to him gaining a greater and deeper understanding of DLA Energy.”



“I’ve been through my share of Changes of Command, but this one was truly unique and a sheer pleasure to work on,” said Christopher Damko, Operations Officer, DLA Energy Americas West. “It was an absolute honor to preside over the ceremony to a true two true leaders. First, Capt. Anas Maazouzi with his unwavering knowledge of the U.S. Navy and the petroleum world will truly be missed. Second to welcome Cmdr. Brandon Palmer, who in his first week has already made his mark with his leadership style to take DLA Energy Americas West to the next level in serving our customers, the Warfighters.”