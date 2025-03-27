Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy Americas West Welcomed New Commander

    CYPRESS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    On 21 Mar 2025, Navy Cmdr. Brandon Palmer, assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas West from Navy Capt. Anas Maazouzi at the Naval Golf Course in Cypress, CA. The DLA Energy Americas Commander Army Col. Alphonso Simmons presided over the ceremony. This unique joint service ceremony was attended by 60 people representing not only DLA Energy Americas, Americas East and Americas West, but also Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and petroleum industry suppliers and partners. Capt. Maazouzi was presented the Defense Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his superlative efforts as the DLA Energy Americas West Commander.

    “It was a true pleasure to work with Capt. Anas Maazouzi for nearly one year,” said Christopher Ricketson, Deputy Director, DLA Energy Americas West. “I wish him all the best as he heads off to the Naval Petroleum Office and another Commander’s tour of duty. Cmdr. Palmer comes to us with a deep DLA management background with tours as the Director of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville, FL. I look forward to him gaining a greater and deeper understanding of DLA Energy.”

    “I’ve been through my share of Changes of Command, but this one was truly unique and a sheer pleasure to work on,” said Christopher Damko, Operations Officer, DLA Energy Americas West. “It was an absolute honor to preside over the ceremony to a true two true leaders. First, Capt. Anas Maazouzi with his unwavering knowledge of the U.S. Navy and the petroleum world will truly be missed. Second to welcome Cmdr. Brandon Palmer, who in his first week has already made his mark with his leadership style to take DLA Energy Americas West to the next level in serving our customers, the Warfighters.”

