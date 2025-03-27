NHC Lemoore Military Physicians: Heroes Behind Naval Aviation Excellence

LEMOORE, Calif. — Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) celebrates National Physicians Week (March 25-31) and National Doctor's Day (March 30) with recognition of its military doctors.



Military physicians help maintain warfighter readiness and operational effectiveness at Lemoore’s main clinic, Hornet Health, Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon and aboard two Navy aircraft carriers.



"Our physicians are essential to keeping our warfighters in the fight and their family members at home taken care of," said Cmdr. Heather Hauck, chief medical officer at NHCL. “The clinic’s medical providers understand the unique demands of the military aviation community.”



Cmdr. Brendan McCluney, senior medical officer at the Hornet Health Clinic leads flight surgeons who specialize in aviation medicine at the operations side Hornet Health Clinic about eight miles from the main Lemoore clinic. The medical clinic is conveniently located within walking distance from squadron workspaces at NAS Lemoore.



"Our physicians don't just treat patients – they enable the mission," said McCluney. "Understanding both medicine and military operations is critical to supporting naval aviation.”



Lt. Brendan Blackford supports medical care of active duty members assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and it consists of nine squadrons flying F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2C Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds and the MH-60R/S Sea Hawks at five different locations.



Lt. Riley Brubaker coordinates medical care for CVW 9. It consists of eight squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.



Currently deployed are Lt. Sharon Bossert with CVW 17 and Lt. Ryan Dutil with CVW 2 who manage care for service members where the unit’s airframes fly, including while underway aboard the Navy’s aircraft carriers.



Lts. Sierra Crowe and Nicholas Hoo both support medical care for service members in Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125, the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) for the F35-C Lightning II.



Lts. Ashton Dyke, Joseph McNamara and Ceattle Porter help keep VFA-122 aviators and support crew at the FRS for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, so they are all mission ready.



Over the past few years, Lt. Hayley Hatherly has provided safe and reliable health care to patients at Hornet Health and the main clinic. Her military medicine expertise and understanding of operational requirements uniquely positioned her to support patients at both locations.



Also at the main Lemoore clinic, Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Chiong champions public health initiatives. Lt. Cmdr. Kelli McCoy provides pediatric care to the clinic’s youngest beneficiaries, and she also heads the Medical Executive Committee (MEC). The MEC guides the clinic's medical staff in setting and reviewing policies, overseeing quality improvement, as well as ensuring ethical and competent medical practice.



Cmdr. Kathryn Wolf and Lt. Cmdr. Carl Nunziato serve as surgeons and Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Dunnum provides care in the main operating room at Lemoore’s main military outpatient clinic serving active duty service members and their families.



Lt. Cmdrs. Erin Delaney and Caitlin Lee serve at Medical Home Port, which offers team-based primary care focused on comprehensive, accessible, coordinated patient care and wellness.



Cmdr. Lucas Mueller and Lt. Cmdr. Allison Gutierrez see obstetrics and gynecology patients at NHC Lemoore and deliver babies at Adventist Health Hanford, 25 minutes from the clinic.



Lt. Marissa Connolly is a psychiatrist in NHCL’s mental behavioral health department.



Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon on NAS Fallon is home to the Navy’s prestigious TOPGUN fighter weapons school and boasts an exceptional medical team including Lts. Charles Bergdolt, Brett Flaherty, Emily Gipson, and Cmdr. Keith Roxo. These physicians support the elite training environment where the Navy's finest aviators hone their combat skills. Additionally, Lts. Jared Carlton and Chelsey Haley provide vital medical services ensuring the health and readiness of the Fallon military community.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore’s military physicians don't just treat illnesses; they are integral to maintaining combat effectiveness and operational readiness. Whether they're conducting flight physicals, managing deployment-related health issues, these healthcare professionals ensure the nation’s warfighters remain in the fight. Their expertise in military-specific medicine, understanding of operational requirements, and dedication to service make them invaluable assets to our naval aviation community.



During this special week of recognition, we thank military physicians. They combine medical expertise with military commitment to support our nation's defense. Their commitment to excellence in military medicine, whether at home or deployed exemplifies the highest standards of both the medical profession and naval service.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, it ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California. The command’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.

