The SEVENTH Naval Construction Regiment Change of Command

GULFPORT, Miss. – The SEVENTH Naval Construction Regiment (7 NCR) held a change of command ceremony at the Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport Training Hall, March 21, 2025.



Capt. Brian McFarland relieved Capt. Lester Ortiz as commodore of 7 NCR and the two attached battalions; Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14 and NCB 27. Rear Adm. Marc Williams, Deputy Commander, Navy Closure Task Force, was the guest of honor.



“Congratulations (Capt. Ortiz) on a highly successful major command tour,” said Williams. “This tour has been marked by your exceptional leadership and commitment. Under your guidance, 7 NCR has upheld the highest standards of excellence. You’ve led with integrity, enthusiasm, professionalism and unwavering devotion to the mission.”



Ortiz took command of 7 NCR in August 2022, and served as the regimental commander and immediate superior in command for the two reserve battalions during a period of high operational demand and significant transformation within the Navy expeditionary force.



“The cool thing about these past two years and eight months is I’ve dealt with two different commanding officers from two different battalions, two different operations officers, two different training officers, and so on, and the continuity has been a good challenge,” said Ortiz. “You are doing everything that is not common for this type of tour. Fortunately I was blessed with having the greatest team ever and they also have been very responsive. No matter what, I know that NCB 14, NCB 27, and 7 NCR will be ready to jump in, take the colors, and go.”



Under Ortiz’s charge, 7 NCR provided exceptional support to the United States Central Command, and Special Operations Command; provided command and control of reserve component battalions, oversaw the training and certification and preparation for deployment of a subordinate battalion and led reserve component readiness initiatives to improve force development and mobilization process to achieve major combat operations readiness.





“You’ve increased the readiness of the regiment as well as the readiness of your supporting units,” said Williams. “You have elevated expectations and your impact will endure long after you depart.”



McFarland’s most recent assignment was as command officer of Navy Reserve Expeditionary Combat Command Headquarters in Little Creek, VA, which has prepared him to keep pushing 7 NCR to new heights.



“You are inheriting the tremendous team that has been molded by your soon-to-be predecessor,” said Williams. “Your reputation as a leader and your experience have prepared you for this moment. Embrace it. As you take the helm, know that you have the full support of the unit, and the full support of its families.”



The 7th Naval Construction Regiment exercises command and control to coordinate the activities of its subordinate units in support of mobilization readiness, training and construction operations tasked by higher authority. All personnel assigned will constantly train and prepare themselves for mobilization readiness.



“The model of 7 NCR is ‘ready and able’,” said McFarland. “Now more than ever the motto is key to our success. We must prepare ourselves to be ready to answer the call as soon as it happens. The Navy Reserves is tasked with being able to mobilize 50,000 reservists in 30 days when called upon. Hard truth is when faced with adversity, people don’t rise to the occasion, they fall to the level of their training. Leaders at 7 NCR, it is our job to prepare our Seabees to be able to perform in the most difficult circumstances. We can’t let them down. Thank you Captain Ortiz for the warm reception and for setting up the regiment for continued future success. 7 NCR has flourished under your command, you can rightfully be proud.”

