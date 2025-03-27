USACE efforts keep PNW above water

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – As an atmospheric river surged into the Pacific Northwest in late February 2025, it carried not just warm tropical moisture—but the potential for disaster. By February 24, the storm peaked, bringing a sudden rise in temperatures that triggered rapid snowmelt across Oregon’s Malheur Basin. While rainfall remained moderate, the real threat came from the melting low-elevation snowpack. Saturated soils and rising river levels pushed the region toward a tipping point.

Behind the scenes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Walla Walla District, sprang into action—monitoring flows, adjusting dam releases, and assessing the integrity of levees protecting the small rural city of Vale, Oregon, where local authorities had already issued an order to be ready to evacuate.

Their work, largely invisible to the public, was instrumental in keeping swollen rivers within their banks and the city safe.

The recent response at the Malheur Basin is one example of how the Walla Walla District plays a critical role in managing water resources, ensuring public safety, and protecting the environment.

From reservoirs and pump stations to navigation locks and flood control structures, the district’s infrastructure supports diverse needs driving the Pacific Northwest economy, including irrigation, environmental preservation, and hydropower.

"Our district’s engineering expertise is critical to the success of our operations and mission. The innovative design and maintenance of infrastructure enable us to balance operational demands with stakeholder interests, ensuring sustainable water management," said Jonathan Roberts, a civil engineer and chief, Hydraulics and Hydrology Branch at Walla Walla District.

This engineering proficiency not only ensures the reliability of the district’s systems but also enhances the ability to respond to both immediate and long-term challenges.

Flood protection and hydropower generation are central to the district's mission, but they’re never pursued in isolation. Every water management decision is shaped by environmental and community needs. By aligning reservoir operations with seasonal flow patterns, the district supports aquatic habitats, improves water quality, and helps sustain downstream wetlands and riparian habitat.

"Our focus on incorporating environmental flow strategies into reservoir operations has a profound impact on local ecosystems. Programs like the Sustainable Rivers Program allow us to modernize our practices," said Roberts.

These efforts sustain biodiversity while ensuring that the natural functions of rivers and wetlands remain intact.

Beyond environmental stewardship, the district’s commitment to public safety remains a top priority, with proactive water management strategies designed to reduce flood risks and protect communities, such as efforts the efforts in the Malheur Basin demonstrated.

As the regulation of dams and reservoirs plays a crucial role in protecting lives and property, real-time water flow monitoring and forecasting models allow the district to anticipate changing river conditions and act decisively to prevent flooding.

"Community safety is at the heart of our district’s operations,” said Roberts. “Our collaborations with (partners) ensure preparedness and rapid action during disasters."

Beyond actively protecting communities in the Pacific Northwest, the district engages in public outreach to promote flood awareness and resilience.

As weather patterns become more variable and seasonal extremes place new demands on water systems, the Walla Walla District mission grows even more vital. The same engineering that protects against floods also enables recreation, generates clean energy, supports fish passage, and sustains agricultural productivity.

