Team Maxwell honors service members in monthly memorial workout initiative

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Every month, service members at Maxwell Air Force Base gather for a unique challenge, not just of physical endurance but of remembrance. March’s memorial workout memorial workout initiative circuit took place at the Maxwell AFB Fitness Annex, the workout a tribute to honoring the sacrifices of Airmen who gave their lives in service to the nation.



“The workout serves as a conduit for us to facilitate active remembrance of the brave Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation during the month of their passing,” U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thomas, Air Force Life Cycle Management Integrated Maintenance Data Systems enterprise database manager, and memorial workout initiative organizer.



The memorial workout initiative alternates with a memorial ruck every other month, ensuring continuous opportunities for reflection and unity. The event is open to all with base access, including active-duty personnel, retirees and reservists.



The importance of the event goes beyond individual participation; every organization can learn from the stories of courage and dedication embodied by our fallen heroes.



“We believe that by opening our remembrances to a wider audience, we can create opportunities for shared learning and growth,” said Tech. Sgt. Fabion Hawthorne, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center integrated logistics system delivery capability expert, and coleader of the memorial workout initiative.



This month’s memorial workout initiative featured a circuit consisting of four sets of four laps, 50 push-ups, 50 crunches and 50 squats. Participants concluded the workout with a run, during which each member took turns carrying the U.S. flag.



“It provides the opportunity for the total force to come together once a month and honor Airmen who have selflessly sacrificed their lives for our country,” said Thomas. “We challenge ourselves so that we can be better for them and continue saying their names, so they continue to live on. It doesn’t matter what your mission or career is, we all come together for them.”



This month’s memorial event will honor 29 fallen service members including Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. John Chapman, who was recognized for his heroic actions during the Battle of Takur Ghar in Afghanistan. Chapman was the first Airman to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War.



“The values of service and sacrifice resonate far beyond the gates of Maxwell,” said Hawthorne. “Military and civilian alike, we can strengthen our shared commitment to honoring those who have given so much.”



These 29 Airmen lost their lives serving the nation in the month of March while supporting operations such as Freedom’s Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn, and Iraqi Freedom. Their names are:







• Lt. Col John H. Stein, Special Warfare



• Maj. Andreas B. O’ Keeffe, Special Warfare



• Maj. Christopher T. Zanetis, Special Warfare



• Maj. Gregory Stone, Aircrew Operations



• Capt. Ian Helms, Civil Engineering



• Capt. Mark K. Weber, Special Warfare



• Capt. Tamara Archuleta, Special Warfare



• Capt. Francis Imlay Jr, Aircraft Maintenance



• Master Sgt. John Chapman, Special Warfare



• Master Sgt. Michael Maltz, Special Warfare



• Master Sgt. William Posch, Special Warfare



• Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, Aircrew Operations



• Master Sgt. Larry Bunn, Aircraft Maintenance



• Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, Special Warfare



• Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, Communications



• Tech. Sgt. William Jefferson, Special Warfare



• Tech. Sgt. Walter Moss, Civil Engineering



• Staff Sgt. Alexandria Morrow, Aircraft Maintenance



• Staff Sgt. Jason Hicks, Special Warfare



• Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, Space Control



• Staff Sgt. Carl Enis, Special Warfare



• Staff Sgt. Timothy Bowles, Fire Protection



• Staff Sgt. Jacob Frazier, Aircrew Operations



• Staff Sgt. John Teal, Special Warfare



• Staff Sgt. Christopher Frost, Security Forces



• Senior Airman Nicholas Alden, Security Forces



• Senior Airman Jason Cunningham, Special Warfare



• Senior Airman Jason Plite, Special Warfare



• Senior Airman Michael Hinkle II, Communications







“We say their names, so they continue to live on,” said Thomas.



Each step taken during the ruck or each repetition completed in the workout serves as a tribute, ensuring that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes are never forgotten.



“I was eager to join in and do my part to honor those sacrifices,” said Hawthorne. “I love seeing the dedication folks have towards these events, it just makes me even more proud to be a part of this.”



The next memorial ruck will take place April 25, 2025, at 7 a.m. in the Maxwell Gym parking lot.



Looking ahead, organizers hope to expand the memorial workout initiative and ruck beyond Maxwell-Gunter AFB, encouraging other bases and organizations to establish similar events to honor their fallen service members.

