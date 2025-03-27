Schofield Barracks soldier pleads guilty to domestic violence, sentenced to prison

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – A soldier pleaded guilty to two specifications of domestic violence and was sentenced by a military judge to four months of confinement during his court-martial at the Wheeler Army Airfield Courtroom March 14.



Spc. Cameron Q. Murphy, 24, an ammunition specialist assigned to Headquarters Distribution Company, 325th Light Support Battalion, 3d Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division admitted in court to punching his wife in the face and kicking her multiple times while in their home on Schofield Barracks during the period of Jan. 5 – 29, 2024.



After being attacked by Murphy on Jan. 29, 2024, the victim’s sister began searching for her because she was unable to contact or see the victim’s location on the phone. Eventually, the sister was able to FaceTime the victim and saw bruising on her face which prompted her to call 911. This initiated an investigation from the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division and led to evidence securing the guilty plea in this case.



In addition to his prison sentence, Murphy received a reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the military.



“Spouses are members of the Army family. Any crimes committed against them will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted,” said Capt. Diamond Akers, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Domestic violence has no place in our ranks.”



“Domestic violence is a serious crime that undermines the very foundation of trust and respect our organization is built on,” said Army CID, Pacific Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ruben Santigo. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all members of our Army communities, and we will take swift and decisive action against anyone found to be involved in this egregious offence.”



The case was investigated by the Army CID Pacific Field Office and prosecuted by Akers and Cpt. Matthew Brown, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

