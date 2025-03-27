Eighth Air Force activates 95th Wing

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, from left, commander of 8th Air Force and Joint-Global...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, from left, commander of 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, addresses Col. Patrick Hook, 595th Command and Control Group commander, and Col. David Leaumont, incoming 95th Wing commander, during the 95th Wing activation ceremony. The 95th Wing is comprised of active duty, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard Airmen and is charged with providing command and control and communications to civilian and military leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Haymond) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Jason Armagost, commander Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, commemorated the recent activation of the 95th Wing during a ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, today.

The 95th Wing will focus on providing combatant commanders with assured command and control (C2) over assigned forces through global command, control, and communication (C3) capabilities. Additionally, the wing will organize, train, and equip the total force to execute strategic requirements as set forth by commanders.

“Since its realignment in October 2016, the 595th C2G has grown exponentially, but the level of professionalism demonstrated by these Airmen has never faltered,” said Armagost. “These professionals serve in a dynamic environment to maintain ‘the watch’ and fulfill a host of no-fail missions which are foundational to nuclear deterrence and national security.”

The 95th Wing activation ceremony was accompanied by the inactivation of the 595th Command and Control Group (C2G) and a change of command for the National Airborne Operations Center (NAOC).

The wing, which falls under Eighth Air Force and Air Force Global Strike Command, incorporates existing disaggregate units from the 595th C2G at Offutt AFB; the 253rd C2G, of the Wyoming Air National Guard; and the 610th Command and Control Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command, at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, to form an integrated wing to provide a unity of command and effort.



The 95th Wing traces its lineage to the 95th Bombardment Group, which was established in 1942 at Barksdale Field and flew the B-17 Flying Fortress. In 1945, it was deactivated until 1952, when Strategic Air Command re-activated as the 95th Bomb Wing, flying the B-35 Peacemaker and the B-52 Stratofortress. In the following years, it was inactivated and reactivated two more times with the most recent designation as the 95th Air Base Wing assigned to the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards AFB, California.



“Today, we return the 95th Wing back to its bomber heritage,” said Armagost.



During the ceremony, the 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation made a special presentation to the newly activated 95th Wing.



“The 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation congratulates the 95th Wing on this special day and are fully confident that you will build on the legacy of the 95th Bomb Group while you are performing critical missions in defense of our nation,” said retired Col. John Mollison, 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation membership chair.





“We are looking forward to both carrying on the heritage of a storied World War II unit, while moving forward with the complex missions providing national-level command and control to the most senior officials leading the United States,” said Col. David Leaumont, 95th Wing command and former 595 C2G commander.



The 95th Wing was provisionally activated Oct. 1, 2024, with the intent of building processes and developing the organization. The wing officially activated Feb. 28, 2025, via Program Action Directive 24-03 signed by then-Secretary Frank Kendall.



The new wing is expected to reach its full operational capability in 2027.



“We stand ready for this new chapter,” said Armagost. “The mission has not changed. We will continue to assure our Allies and deter potential advisories. We will embrace the invaluable lessons that experience will undoubtedly provide as we shape the future of the 95th Wing going forward.”