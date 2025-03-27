Blue Ocean Leadership Program debuts at the Defense Logistics Agency

Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | DLA Energy supervisors attended inaugural two-day class of Franklin Covey Leadership...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Abdullah | DLA Energy supervisors attended inaugural two-day class of Franklin Covey Leadership Program, the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People held at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, March 5 . "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey provides a transformative guide for personal and professional success. It emphasizes proactive thinking, prioritization, effective communication, collaboration, and personal growth. Photo by Irene Smith see less | View Image Page

In an era of accelerating technology and advanced artificial intelligence, basic human skills of working alone and together are more important than ever.



Seasoned supervisors and junior entry level employees at the Defense Logistics Agency Energy are undergoing new employee training that emphasizes the basic human skills of working alone and together.



“We call it Blue Ocean leadership,” said Ditu Kasuyi, Chief of the Acquisition Workforce Development Office in the Procurement Process Support Directorate. “Blue Ocean leadership is designed to be applied across the three distinct management levels: top, middle, and frontline. Using the Blue Ocean Strategy Franklin Covey Leadership Program, supervisors and employees have the opportunity to participate in a 12-month course that is a mix of on-line, in person, and self-paced classes.”



Kasuyi had the idea to help elevate current supervisors, and to build the next generation of leaders (PaCERs) into DLA Energy and beyond. His vision led him to The Blue Ocean Strategy, which is the simultaneous pursuit of differentiation and low cost to open a new market space and create new demand (in our case leadership).



“I wanted a leadership program that focuses on new employees in the PaCER Program,” Kasuyi said. “The goal is to have the DLA Energy Pathways to Career Excellence Program interns go through the program to accelerate their growth while having their supervisors go through the program at the same time.”



Often, when employees receive management training, they come back fired up with enthusiasm and speaking a new language.



“It’s very hard to start a fire by yourself,” Kasuyi said. “If we can train their supervisors at the same time, we can light a fire to change opportunity. Together, they grow common knowledge and create a common understanding that creates expenditure growth.”



The first step in the year-long Blue Ocean Pilot Program is an updated and revised two-day course, the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”.



The highly acclaimed “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” is a business and self-help book written by Stephen R. Covey. First published in 1989, the ‘7 Habits’ are based on enduring principles of human effectiveness: choice, purpose, focus, abundance, respect, creative collaboration and renewal.



“These are amazing tools that not only enhance your productivity, but the course also gives you strategies to manage your emotions and relationships,” Kasuyi said. “The ‘7 Habits’ course is terribly relevant.”



Career Management Specialist Melissa Pritchett is the Program Manager for the Blue Ocean Strategy. She manages the DLA Energy Pathways to Career Excellence Program (PaCE) and Pathways Internship Program.



“The Blue Ocean Strategy isn’t just about the leadership program, it requires the willingness to transform our mindset, and change the way we see, do, and operate within ourselves and the people we mentor, and lead,” Pritchett said. “This program is important because it builds a foundation for leaders to continue to grow, focus, build abundance, and honestly to create collaboration and beyond. Yes, 12 months is a long commitment but just imagine the different impact your work can have on your team and in your lives once we are done.”



What does this year long developmental program mean for DLA?



DLA has a unique industry specific niche in the market on the services that we provide to support the warfighter, she said. “Why not build our leaders and people’s mindset to ensure the work we do is uncontested by other industries? Our partnership with Franklin Covey helps us to do just that, said Pritchett.”



Kerrick Bach is an intern with the Procurement Process Support Directorate. At 54, he is one of the oldest interns in the PaCE program and one of three interns enrolled in the ‘7 Habits’ course.



“The ‘7 Habits’ class is wonderful,” he said. “It’s opening doors to trains of thought which I didn’t realize I could have. The Time Matrix tool is great for helping me focus, manage my time and put first things first.”



Fellow cohort Andrea Diaz agrees. Diaz is interning in the Business Process Support cohort while working on her master’s degree in information technology.



“I see myself using the ‘7 Habits’ in my academics and work life. I especially like the planning process and how I can use it to connect with my roles and goals for the week.”



Pritchett is collecting metrics and participant feedback to support the return on investment efforts on the value that the Blue Ocean Program will bring to DLA Energy.



“Lasting behavior change begins from the inside out—with who you are and how you see things,” Pritchett said. “This translates into how you engage and lead others.”