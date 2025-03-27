DLA Energy quality assurance representative shadows director, quality technical directorate at DLA headquarters

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy’s Quality Assurance Representative (QAR) Jonathan Lucas had never considered DLA’s Shadow Program. And he especially hadn’t thought about spending time at “the headquarters”. He said there had always been a bit of an unspoken friendly rivalry between people who worked at the headquarters of DLA Energy and those who worked in the field such as at a regional headquarters.



“I think they’ve just been excited to get someone from the region to come up here,” said Lucas who has lived in Japan for more than two decades.

The purpose of the DLA Energy Shadow Program is to provide DLA Energy employees with a professional development tool to include in their personal career toolbox. The program offers insight into potential career interest, professional networks, meaningful career conversations, exposure to leadership at multiple levels, and a broader understanding of DLA Energy.



Lucas shadowed DLA Energy’s Director, Quality Technical Directorate, Patricia Wilkins for a week at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



“What really started me thinking about headquarters was her [Patricia Wilkins] and Keith [Mills, Patricia’s Deputy], came out to the region in October,” said Lucas. We had conversations about some ideas about how we could get QARs from the regions to here. There’s always been like a—I don’t wanna say a rivalry between headquarters and the region; I think it has been more of a misunderstanding [of] what they’re trying to do versus what the region is trying to do. I wanted to see actually what it is, so I applied for the [Shadow] Program. And they were like—Yes! Please come.”



Lucas said he was very impressed during his week at the headquarters.



“I was most impressed with the initiatives that Patricia and her whole ‘Quality’ team are pursuing to make our life in the field better with the use of current technology,” he said. “It was nice to meet the key players in person-- their jobs, and projects, and get to know the people I work with through email. The team is truly amazing with all they accomplish behind the scenes. I was also not aware of how expansive the facility is and the amount of personnel it takes to make DLA run as efficiently as it does. It was quite mind-boggling. I only deal with ‘Quality’, so it was enlightening to see all of the other business units in one place.”



Lucas also talked about Wilkin’s leadership style:



Her consistent professionalism means valuing openness to change and leading by example, ensuring she doesn't ask others to do tasks she wouldn't do herself, he said. By prioritizing collaboration over micromanagement, she fosters a more engaged and motivated team. Additionally, her ability to multitask and learn from the best practices of previous leaders helps her continuously improve and adapt to new challenges. Basically, she is just a great person, and I would be lucky to be working for her at some point in my career, said Lucas, who currently holds the honor of being the DLA Energy Employee of the Quarter.



Japan, where Lucas normally works, is in DLA Energy’s Indo-Pacific region, which is actually headquartered in Hawaii. Lucas made his way to Japan via the U.S. Navy where he served for 20 years before retiring as an E-6. After retiring, he became a Civil Servant-working as a Quality Assurance Representative for DLA-Energy. He’s responsible for ensuring that fuel meets quality expectations before it’s used by the military services. He also must make sure that fuel amounts are accurate based on shipment documents.



“So, I will go to tankers and load tankers, and I’ll do that quality and quantity on the tankers. And if fuel is going to a contractor owned and contractor operated facility, we will meet the ship there, and we do the reverse of what we did at the loading board. So, we’ll test it, discharge it, and then check the quantity to verify that what was on the ship went into the tanks. We also do quality on cryogenics (breathing oxygen/liquid nitrogen).



Before becoming a Civil Servant, Lucas was responsible for fueling aircraft as a Sailor. But, as a civilian, he and his fellow QARs are responsible for Quality Assurance of fuel for arguably the world’s most famous aircraft-Air Force One--the plane of the President of the United States.



“Yes, we also do POTUS support. Prior to Air Force One taking off, there’s a QAR there that’s testing the fuel and taking the samples to a laboratory. So, when he’s [the President) flying all around, that’s one of our guys at DLA Energy [that did that],” Lucas shared with pride.



Patricia Wilkins expressed her thoughts on the Shadow Program:

The DLA Shadow Program is an incredible opportunity for employees who want to grow professionally and learn from senior leaders. It offers a front-row seat to decision-making, strategic thinking and how challenges are handled. For ‘Quality’ employees, it’s a chance to see how quality assurance connects to big-picture goals, sparking fresh ideas to enhance operations. It is perfect for networking and picking up skills that can help with career progression. It’s a win-win for professional growth and innovation at DLA.



This is the first time a Field Quality Assurance Representative shadowed a senior leader in the Quality Technical Directorate as part of this formal program, Patricia said. The Quality Technical Directorate has various modes of communication with the DLA Energy Quality Enterprise through bulletins, podcasts, and e-mails sent to the Quality Technical Enterprise and community SharePoint site. Even with this communication, people are not aware of the day-to-day activities, roles and functions completed at headquarters. This gives them a better picture holistically of headquarters’ initiatives and how we are supporting the community.

After his week shadowing Wilkins, Lucas, who never imagined he’d be interested in anything at the headquarters level, seems to have changed his mind.



“My position as a QAR is defined by policy and experience,” said Lucas. “My experience is in the region, and I believe that it is a great beginning in the ‘Quality’ field as a way to learn the ins and outs of the position. But, going back to the headquarters and taking all that is learned in the field will create that well rounded QAR.”



Boiler Plate: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is the Nation’s Combat Logistics Agency. DLA sources and provides nearly all consumable items that America’s military services require to operate. That includes 100 percent of the bulk fuel and energy needed for U.S. forces to maintain operational readiness, for which DLA Energy is responsible. Postured around the world, DLA Energy is managing more than 54 million barrels of fuel globally.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2025 Date Posted: 03.28.2025 15:59 Story ID: 494047 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Energy quality assurance representative shadows director, quality technical directorate at DLA headquarters, by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.