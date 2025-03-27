Hope and Humor in the Face of Adversity: A Warriors Journey

FORT BRAGG, N.C.— In a room filled with warriors facing both visible and invisible wounds from the Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) Col. Kenneth Dwyer delivered a powerful and inspiring speech on the power of resiliency and overcoming adversity. Imagine losing a hand and an eye and finding humor in a prosthetic prank. Dwyer, who sustained severe injuries in combat, including the loss of one of his hands and an eye, spoke about the importance of surrounding oneself with positive people, finding purpose and maintaining a sense of humor.



Dwyer is the commander of the Leader Training Brigade at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He underwent numerous surgeries and spent months in physical therapy. Despite the challenges he remained positive and focused on his recovery. Dwyer credits the miracles of military medicine and the support of his loved ones for his survival and recovery



“I wouldn't be here today if not for the fact that Army medicine has a system and has people within that system that work miracles every single day. I wouldn't have had any chance in the world if it wasn't for all the positive influences that we, in the United States Army, have put together to take care of our warriors.”



Dwyer shared valuable lessons that resonated with the Soldiers. Sgt.1st Class Tseten Lama a Soldier at the SRU reflected on the importance of maintaining a positive mental attitude and finding humor in life's challenges.



“There is still hope that I might be able to recover so I am trying to endure through this process and stay positive,” said Lama.



Lama is at the Fort Bragg SRU because of an injury that was discovered following a deployment. During recovery, he experienced another injury that has prolonged his stay. Despite the setback, Lama remains optimistic and determined to recover. He credits the SRU with providing him with the necessary support and care to aid in his recovery.



“As you can see today, I am on the road to recovery after been in a wheelchair and on crutches,” commented Lama. Maintaining that kind of humor in everything you do, not just challenges, is healthy, and it makes you feel good all together.”



Dwyer’s speech also highlighted the importance of maintaining a sense of humor, even in the face of adversity. He shared a story about his daughter, who at the age of nine, used his prosthetic hand to play a prank on her mother, by throwing it to her when she asked for a hand with groceries. After hugging his daughter following the prank Dwyer shared these words with her.

“You have cracked the code on one of the things that will allow you to bounce back from adversity and your life, please never lose it.”



He encouraged the audience to find the humor in life's challenges and to never lose sight of the importance of laughter. For Soldiers at the SRU, Dwyer’s message was clear; you are not alone, and resilience is your armor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.28.2025 16:45 Story ID: 494046 Location: FORT BRAGG , NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hope and Humor in the Face of Adversity: A Warriors Journey, by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.