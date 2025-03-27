Space Systems Command Expands Space Command and Control Capabilities to Accelerate Operational Timelines for Warfighters

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - - U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded a $90M sole-source contract to L3Harris for the continuation of the Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS) program, providing critical space command and control (C2) capabilities that directly support American warfighters and allied Joint Force needs.



"The ATLAS program will ensure timely catalog update data and event response capabilities to accelerate operational timelines across the civil, commercial, and DoD purposes. This capability set can scale with the increasing amount of available data, data sources, and objects in space, as well as readily integrate with emerging mission areas and new approaches to accomplish mission outcomes," said USSF Major Peter Vayda, Space Operations Command (SpOC), Mission Delta 2 (MD 2), 2nd Sustainment Squadron (2STS), Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Software Branch Chief. “The Space Force is leveraging ATLAS as its capability to integrate all SDA, C2, Intelligence, Operational and System Readiness-relevant data to help drive course-of-action development and decisions,” said Vayda.



SSC is overseeing the acquisition aspects of ATLAS, which will be operated by SpOC MD 2 upon delivery, as a part of USSF’s larger effort to forge a service built for great power competition. This sole-source award will ensure a seamless continuation of the ATLAS program to achieve ATLAS Minimum Viable Capability Release (MVCR) Operational Acceptance and will deliver a modernized and integrated SDA system, replacing the legacy Space Defense Operations Center (SPADOC) system. By providing enhanced SDA, decision-making capabilities, and operational efficiency for space operations centers, ATLAS will enhance the USSF’s operational effectiveness and decision-making capabilities. ATLAS will also support the development of courses of action and decision making by integrating all relevant data, ultimately enhancing the USSF’s ability to respond to and detect emerging threats.



Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force’s field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15.6 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of Defense and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, academic and allied organizations to outpace emerging threats. Our actions today are making the world a better space for tomorrow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 03.28.2025 15:48 Story ID: 494044 Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Systems Command Expands Space Command and Control Capabilities to Accelerate Operational Timelines for Warfighters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.