Space Systems Command advances Tactically Responsive Space capabilities to enable faster, more agile response to on-orbit threats

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The United States Space Force (USSF)’s Space Systems Command (SSC) took the next step in advancing its ability to deliver fast and more agile in-orbit response capabilities to warfighters. The Command awarded a launch service contract to Firefly Aerospace for $21.81 million for VICTUS SOL, the USSF’s newest Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission.



SSC’s Space Safari program office is the end-to-end mission lead for the TacRS mission, and SSC’s Small Launch and Targets division within the Assured Access to Space enterprise is responsible for procuring and executing the VICTUS SOL launch service using the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 contract. OSP-4 provides dedicated and primary launch services to the DoD and other Government agencies. Space Safari will oversee procurement of the VICTUS SOL space and ground segments, end-to-end integration, and operational support.



Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force’s field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15.6 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of Defense and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, academic and allied organizations to outpace emerging threats. Our actions today are making the world a better space for tomorrow.





