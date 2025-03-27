Tinker K-8 School expands thanks to DOD grant

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Construction ramps up at Tinker K-8 as the school is rebuilt and improved on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. While construction has been ongoing since November 2024, Tinker hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to officially announce the extent of the project Friday, March 28, 2025.



“Today we broke ground on more than just a building, we’re laying foundation for the future of our military families and their children here at MacDill,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “Tinker K-8 represents a longtime partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools and an unwavering commitment to the well-being, education and support of our military community.”



Tinker received the grant following a placement on the 2018 Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations Priority List. The grant stands as the bulk of funding for the entire project, a nearly $108 million plan to improve the school’s facilities. The grant itself was announced by Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor on January 23, 2025.



“This transformative grant is the product of over a decade of work. In 2011, Tinker was ranked 118th out of 156 schools on DoD’s priority funding list,” said Castor. “However, through persistent advocacy and funding increases secured over time in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Tinker moved up to 60th on the list by 2018. Our continued efforts over the years culminated in a successful effort in 2022 to include Tinker among the top 12 schools invited to participate in the Department of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations initiative.”



The renovations will improve the school’s capacity by more than 200 seats and enhance capabilities already held by the school to allow for more students and expanded learning efficiency. Some other expected renovations include an improved music suite, the addition of a gymnasium, enhanced food service facilities and seven additional classrooms.



"We collaborated with our state legislators, including Representative Lawrence McClure, and our partners at MacDill to secure additional state funding for the Tinker gymnasium," said Tanya Arja, Hillsborough County Public Schools chief of communications. "This will significantly benefit students by providing them with improved resources for physical education, promoting a healthier lifestyle and creating a better environment for extracurricular activities."



In addition, the school will be elevated to 13.1 feet above the mean sea level for the installation, reducing the risk of flooding during major storms. Hillsborough County Schools will oversee the renovation project and ensure the standards for safety, learning and accessibility are met.



“Our service members on MacDill have some of the most challenging mission-sets in the country,” said Castor. “Tampa has high expectations for what we provide not only to our local students, but to the children of our military families, as well. The least we can do is help provide the most modern, up-to-date school here; a cutting edge K-8 school where families of our military members can be comfortable that their kids are thriving.”



In 2019, Hillsborough County School District won the Pete Taylor Award, given to the school district that best supports their local installation’s school.



The renovation of Tinker K-8 started in November of 2024 and is scheduled to finish in December of 2027. Stay tuned to the MacDill AFB website and social media for more updates.

