Fort Buchanan's Installation Coordination Meeting: where warfighter readiness becomes a reality

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Representatives from key tenants and directorates participated in the Installation Coordination Meeting (ICM) at the command's headquarters, March 25.



Members of the Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command (1st MSC), the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG), the Marines Reserve, the Navy Reserve, the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic (RAHC), the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and the Defense Commissary Agency, participated in the meeting.



During the encounter, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation's command sergeant major, stressed the importance of communication and collaboration.



"Through this meeting, Fort Buchanan actively refines processes to serve our tenants effectively. Your feedback shapes our focus and enhances our relationships. Thank you for sharing your thoughts; they guide our efforts to improve our community," said Bergman-Gándara.



The ICM aims to facilitate effective communication and collaboration among tenants by enhancing coordination, addressing challenges, planning, establishing priorities, sharing information, and building relationships. The ICM plays a vital role in ensuring that Fort Buchanan operates effectively and meets the needs of its personnel and community.



Master Sgt. José Arocho-Díaz participated in the meeting in representation of the PRNG.



"Coordinating with Fort Buchanan is crucial to ensuring we carry out our mission effectively. This includes the communication about the status of facilities, planning activities, and readiness enabling resources," said Arocho-Diaz,



Lt. Col. Faustino Rodriguez, RAHC commander, announced that the military clinic recently installed the Q-Flow system.



"The Q-flow system streamlines the check-in process and manages wait times. Now, patients can easily check in using kiosks that scan their identification cards. The Q-flow registers patients in the system and provides them with estimated wait times, making their visit more efficient and less stressful," said Rodriguez.



Col. Blake Price, deputy chief of operations at the 1st MSC, Fort Buchanan, provides key services to the tenants, enabling the readiness of the troops and their families.



"Fort Buchanan provides quality of life services through their directorates, reducing stressors for soldiers and families and allowing us to focus on operations and mission accomplishment. This meeting also helps prioritize and resolve community concerns. Fort Buchanan's support in providing facilities and events is greatly appreciated," said Price.

To stay current on the various services Fort Buchanan, Home of the Army in the Caribbean, provides to its tenants, download the My Army Post App and connect with the critical resources.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

